In recent times, there have been marriage videos that show that weddings could be as fun as the couples and guests want them to be.

What ought to be a show of celebration of love was in some instances turned into dance competitions that made the event more fun.

The dancers just want to have fun. Photo source: @maxwelljennings, @dr_chimaks

Source: UGC

In this report, YEN.com.gh will be looking at five different videos where brides, family members, and guests showed off their dance moves.

1. It's my wedding, I will dance than all

A young lady amazed people some months ago when her wedding video surfaced online. In the clip, the woman with her long gown showed off her gbese moves.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Her husband had to leave her when he saw that he could not match her energy. Many guests focused on the bride.

2. Dance like everything depends on it

A young lady amazed many with her dance moves as she competed with one of the groomsmen at a wedding ceremony.

Her facial expression made her moves funnier. At a point during the video, she dipped her hands into her bra and brought out some dollars, which she sprayed on the guests.

3. Lady stole the show

A wedding guest became the centre of attention as she competed with some of the callers at a wedding party.

The lady's energetic moves got her massive reactions on social media as people praised her confidence on the dance floor.

4. Man made it his show during wedding

A groomsman showed that he could beat any pro dancer out there as he turned the dancefloor into his 'turf'.

Competing with a bridesmaid, the man made everyone focus on him as he demonstrated his powerful leg moves.

5. Lady removes her wig

A wedding guest threw all caution to the wind as she danced. A groomsman appreciated her energy and sprayed her some money.

When she got so much involved in the dance, the lady removed her wig to allow herself move freely.

A man pulled of his blazer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a wedding video shot by @maxwelljennings served good entertainment after a groomsman and one of the bridesmaids took to the dancefloor.

Not wanting to be outshined, the man infused great energy into his moves as the guests commended his dance steps.

At a point during the dance, the young man took off his blazer to show that he really meant business.

Source: Yen