Video drops as Obroni man shows off ‘Gbese’ dance moves at wedding ceremony

A white man dished out cool dance moves at a wedding reception party and got many people praising him

Competing with a lady on the dance floor, the man hand and leg moves quickly got the guests cheering

Instagram users who saw the video suggested the white man's social circle must include a lot of Nigerians for him to have danced so well

A video shared by Tunde Ednut which shows a white man dancing at a Nigerian wedding ceremony has generated massive reactions on social media.

In a clip that has got people asking questions, the man pulled off smooth 'gbese' moves as he slugged it out with a lady on the dance floor.

He is good

His hand moves that synced with his leg composition were simply unmatched. The lady could not just keep up.

Guests at the event cheered him on. Zlatan who popularised the gbese dance steps would really be proud.

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video just wanted to know where he got the mastery from. There were some who said he is more Nigerian than many Nigerians.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has generated over 500 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

iammodesty said:

"Awwww. The groom killed it."

fake_life_king said:

"Na me be the hype man for the background."

nancydoll_1 said:

"I want to marry oyiboooo."

greatman_velli said:

"Oyibo wey get style."

daporlee said:

"No be juju be dis."

