Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior endured a disappointing start to 2025 after receiving a needless red card

The Brazilian was penalised for shoving Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in an altercation

He had to be whisked away by one of his teammates and a Real Madrid staff to avoid a messy situation worsening

Vinicius Junior’s start to 2025 took an unfortunate turn as the Brazilian forward saw red during Real Madrid's dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Valencia.

The reigning FIFA Men's Best Player let his emotions get the better of him, earning a needless dismissal after an altercation with Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

Vinicius Junior received a red card for a needless shove on Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski. Photo by Eric Alonso.

Vinicius' red card incident against Valencia

The incident unfolded when Vinicius, frustrated by the flow of the game, shoved Dimitrievski during a heated moment.

While the push appeared minimal, the Valencia shot-stopper theatrically hit the ground, prompting a VAR review.

Vinicius recklessly shoved Stole Dimitrievski after he was baited by the Valencia goalkeeper. Photo by Quality Sport Images.

The referee wasted no time in brandishing a straight red card, sending the 24-year-old off midway through the match.

Rudiger, Madrid staff whisk irate Vinicius away

As the decision was made, an irate Vinicius turned his frustration towards the official, escalating the tension on the field.

Antonio Rudiger, alongside other Real Madrid staff, had to intervene to restrain the winger, preventing the situation from spiralling further.

Videos circulating on social media captured the German defender and club personnel escorting the visibly upset player away from the pitch.

Real Madrid stage comeback in Vinicius' absence

Despite Vinicius’ dismissal, Real Madrid showed remarkable determination to turn the tide.

Trailing for much of the game, the team rallied late, with Luka Modric and Jude Bellingham delivering decisive strikes to secure all three points, FOX Sports reports.

The victory not only salvaged the night but also propelled Carlo Ancelotti’s side to the top of the La Liga standings, overtaking Atletico Madrid by a slender margin, although having played an additional game.

Vinicius and the Mestalla Curse

The Mestalla, Valencia's home grounds, continues to be a challenging venue for Vinicius.

This red card marked his second dismissal at Valencia’s home ground following a similar incident in May 2023, as noted by Goal.

On that occasion, however, the decision was overturned upon appeal.

Los Blancos are expected to pursue a similar course of action, hoping for a favourable outcome to reinstate their talisman for upcoming matches.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid shifts focus to the Copa del Rey, where they face Deportivo Minera on January 6 in an away fixture.

Ancelotti will likely reshuffle his lineup as they navigate the absence of Vinicius and maintain their momentum across competitions.

Vinicius reacts to Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or claim

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's assertion that he was 'robbed' of the 2024 Ballon d’Or, which was awarded to Rodri.

Ronaldo further expressed his belief that Vinicius, the recipient of this year’s FIFA The Best Men’s Player Award, is currently the best player in the world.

Source: YEN.com.gh