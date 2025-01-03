A video of a Ghanaian trader reacting to the fire that destroyed over 100 shops at the Kantamanto Market has gone viral

She explained that the destruction of her shop during the incident would plunge her and her family into hardship

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have sympathised with the victims of the fire

A Ghanaian trader at the Kantamanto Market is counting her losses following the unexpected fire outbreak that destroyed over 100 shops.

In a trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the woman said during an interview that the fire had completely razed her store.

A Ghanaian trader laments as she loses her shop to fire at the Kantamanto Market. Photo credit: @philimonTv/X @the1957news/TikTok

Looking distraught, the elderly woman who sells thrift clothes said the fire destroyed items she had just received along with her sewing and knitting machines.

She said even though she was around when the fire started in the early hours of January 2, 2024, attempts to salvage some items from the shop proved futile.

Kantamanto Market traders face hardship

As a mother, she explained that the tragic fire would bring untold hardship to her and her family as her livelihood was gone.

"I am a mother of nine. My child just bought university forms, and now I see what has happened. I did not pick anything from my shop. Someone even gave me the slippers you see me wearing."

She appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians and the authorities to assist the victims of the fire disaster. She hoped emergency entrances would be made so fire service personnel could easily access the market when fighting a fire.

Genesis of the Kantamanto Market fire

The Kantamanto Market fire was reported to have started around 1 am on January 2, 2025.

The Ghana National Fire Service quickly responded to the distress call with five fire trucks from Makola, Greater Accra Regional Headquarters, National Headquarters, Flagstaff House, and Parliament House.

More fire tenders from Circle, Trade Fair, and Dansoman were also dispatched to help douse the fire but the damage was extensive.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2,800 likes and 70 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians sympathise with Kantamanto Market victims

Social media users who commented on the video expressed sorrow over the destruction of goods and property at the Kantamanto Market.

Youngeddie commented:

"Why does Ghana markets always start burning at midnight when everyone is asleep."

IKECHUKUW added:

"It won’t be small fire because u have ur Gas cylinder n u cook there what do u except follow."

PaaDzinpa wrote:

"Sorry guys.But Some of u traders hv illegal connections, blocking all roads n other explosive/flammable items without any proper storage. Hw do u expect firefighters to quench fire outbreaks."

Mona Classic Wigs added:

"They’re very stubborn people, when the authorities want to make the place conducive for them they will make useless noise."

Kora added:

"Something ain’t right. The time, the occurrence, someone even said the fire was at different spots all at once."

Kantamanto market fire victims seek help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a victim of the Kantamanto Market fire has appealed to Ghanaian businessman Osei Kwame Despite for help.

In an interview, the man singled out Kwame Despite and wealthy individuals in the country to aid the affected traders, many of whom are women.

He also blamed the Ghana National Fire Service for the spread of the fire, suggesting not enough was done to stop the blaze from spreading.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

