A video of a Ghanaian man sharing his biggest achievement in 2024 has got people laughing on social media

In the viral video, he candidly stated that his biggest achievement was impregnating his wife

Netizens who saw the post could not contain their laughter as they expressed their views in the comments section of the post

A Ghanaian man has caused an uproar of laughter on social media after opening up about his most significant achievement in 2024.

Speaking during a live show on TV3, the man noted that his most outstanding achievement was impregnating his wife.

The atmosphere in the studio changed as the show host and guests burst out laughing.

