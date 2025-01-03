Legendary Ghanaian forward Asamoah Gyan has shared his opinion on the fire outbreak at Kantamanto

The biggest market in Ghana burnt down to the ground following a raging fire outbreak in the early hours of Thursday

The former Black Stars captain was on an explosive rant on Thursday, addressing multiple issues including politics

Former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has alleged that the Kantamanto fire outbreak in Accra on Thursday, January 2, 2025, could have a political twist.

The fire destroyed several properties, burning down hundreds of shops to the ground as traders lost huge sums of money from the disaster.

Ghanaians woke up to the shocking scenes in the early hours of Thursday, with many calling for support from the government.

Asamoah Gyan alleges political involvement in Kantamanto fire outbreak. Photo: @DroneMarshal @ghanasoccernet.

Source: Twitter

Later in the day, Gyan was on an explosive rant on Instagram Live, where he spoke on various subjects including politics.

Although it is yet to be confirmed the source of the destruction, Gyan alleged it could either be the NPP or the NDC, citing his own reason.

“It can be NPP or NDC. The NPP can burn the place to irritate the people, whilst the NDC could use the fire as a secret plan to clear the space for a project,” Gyan said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

“I’m not taking sides because I don’t want to be used again. So, when I’m talking, I’m talking. I don’t take anyone’s side," he added.

The legendary striker retired from the game in 2023 after an illustrious career which spanned almost two decades.

Gyan opens up relationship with Tagoe

The legendary forward debunked reports that he had a strained relationship with former strike partner Prince Tagoe.

Gyan was spotted at the burial of the mother of the former Hearts of Oak striker in December.

Despite admitting he did not see eye-to-eye with Tagoe at the beginning, Gyan refused to be drawn into the argument that he did not like the former Ghana international.

"Prince Tagoe was brainwashed. People said bad things about me to him. I didn’t see eye to eye with him," Gyan stated.

"He has a good heart, and he’s a good person. I now have a great relationship with him," he shared, revealing that a recent phone conversation had brought them closer."

Tagoe and Gyan led Ghana's attack during the qualifiers for the 2010 FIFA World Cup and were the first-choice at the tournament for coach Milovan Rajevac.

While Gyan enjoyed a stellar Black Stars career, Tagoe made 35 appearances for the Black Stars and scored seven goals, per Transfermarkt.

Gyan labels former teammates as cowards

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has described his former teammates at the Black Stars as cowards over his penalty miss at the 2010 World Cup.

According to Gyan, none of his Black Stars teammates were bold enough to take the spot kick against Uruguay in Johannesburg.

The Black Stars were just a kick away from reaching a historic World Cup semi-final place.

Source: YEN.com.gh