The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality in the Western Region is set to experience extreme water scarcity following the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) decision to shut down the Bonsa Headworks.

According to GWCL, the decision stems from the severe impact of illegal mining activities, also known as galamsey, on the Bonsa River.

The utility company explained that the Bonsa River has become so polluted it is impossible to extract and treat water from the river for distribution.

The Tarkwa District Manager of the GWCL, Wuson Doe Akoto, in a statement dated January 2, 2025, explained that all efforts to reduce the pollution caused by galamsey activities have proven futile.

He said the company has been left with no choice but to suspend operations at the facility.

The GWCL also expressed concern about illegal miners' destruction of water bodies and urged stakeholders, including local authorities and law enforcement agencies, to act decisively to end the menace and restore the river.

Meanwhile, Doe Akoto said the GWCL will continue to monitor the river in the hopes that its turbidity level will return to acceptable levels so that production can restart.

GWCL warns Cape Coast could run out of water

The management of the Ghana Water Company Limited in the Central Region says it faces challenges in supplying potable water to Cape Coast, Elmina, and surrounding communities.

The GWCL stated that its challenge stems from the inadequacy of raw water received at the Sekyere Hemang Water Treatment Plant (WTP) due to the activities of illegal miners on the River Pra.

The GWCL, in a press statement issued on Friday, August 30, 2024, stated that the pollution of the River Pra, particularly at the catchment area for abstraction, has greatly affected water intake, reducing it to the barest minimum.

The GWCL explained that about 60 percent of the catchment capacity is silted, which greatly affects raw water quality.

It has been recording an average turbidity of 14,000 NTU instead of 2000 NTU expected for adequate treatment.

The situation has also affected the plant's output. The Company said it can produce only about 7,500m³/day, a quarter of its installed capacity.

It said the situation has caused severe inconvenience to customers and consumers.

Meanwhile, the company has called on stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the menace and has entreated all interest groups to join the fight against galamsey on the Pra River.

GWCL says water bodies should be security zones

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Water Company Limited has urged the government to declare water bodies as security zones.

Dr Clifford Braimah, GWCL's Managing Director, said the water bodies would be better protected if the Water Resources Commission were under the Defence Ministry.

He explained that destroying the country’s water bodies is a national security issue and must be treated urgently.

