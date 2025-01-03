A video of a Ghanaian lady sharing her frustration after her eyelash extensions ended badly has generated talking points on social media

She expressed regret over her decision to get her eyelashes extended, adding that she almost went blind

Many Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video shared opinions on the young lady's ordeal

A young Ghanaian lady, @jamilac3, is trending after her desire to enhance her looks ended in regret.

This comes after she posted a video on TikTok showing her taking a stroll by the street with one hand on her eye, lamenting her decision to get eyelash extensions.

In desperate need of help, the lady went to a nearby shop and asked to sit down, which the shop owner granted.

At that point, the lady told the shop owner that she was experiencing severe eye pain, which was caused by her decision to get her eyelashes extended.

Struggling to maintain her composure, she remarked she had been experiencing sleepless nights since she got the lash extensions.

"There is what we call nonsense, and this is what we ladies go through all in the name of fashion. Which people introduce such things to us? This lash extension, or whatever it is called, wants to get me blind. The annoying part is that the cost involved is very expensive. The least you could get goes for GH¢300," she said, wiping tears from her eyes.

The lady confessed that despite getting the eyelash extensions removed, the pain was still unbearable.

"I don't know if glue was used, but trying to get them removed is painful, she stated.

Relief from eyelash extension pain

Onlookers listening to the lady narrate her ordeal advised her to rinse her eyes with water to ease the pain.

The young lady appeared unbothered that her actions at the shop had generated attention as she sought to free herself of the pain she was experiencing.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 4,000 likes and 170 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort the lady

Social media users who took to the video's comments section shared their views on the lady's experience in trying to get eyelash extensions. Others also questioned where she got her service, saying the eyelash extension procedure should not have been painful.

yaababe360 commented:

"I did some and removed it the next day Hwe all my real lashes are gone."

pretty Exta indicated:

"And am going to have mine from someone who is learning."

Bby Aldy added:

"Some people will go for training 2 weeks n go n open shop, hope you good now?."

Self_Queen added

"Hmm, women who are we trying to impress ei,the men sef kraaa they like it all natural so who are we impressing."

Fantana undergoes cosmetic surgery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Fantana admitted to having had cosmetic surgery.

In an interview, she said she underwent cosmetic surgery because she was not pleased with her physical appearance.

The 25-year-old lady added she was proud of how she now looks.

