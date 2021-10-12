A video of Akufo-Addo dancing with one of his daughters at her wedding has popped up online

The president of Ghana was seen wearing a white shirt and black trousers as he showed off his dance moves

He was attending the wedding of his daughter, Edwina and Kwabena Jumah, son of Maxwell Kofi Jumah

President Akufo-Addo has been spotted flaunting his dance moves at the wedding of his daughter, Edwina Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House on October 9, 2021.

In the video, President Akufo-Addo was given the chance to dance with his daughter who was leaving his care to live with her husband, Kwabena Jumah.

Akufo-Addo decided to make the last dance with his daughter very special as he showed off his classic dance moves for all to see.

Akufo-Addo's daughter's wedding. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

The first gentleman of the land attended the wedding dressed in a simple white long-sleeved shirt over a pair of black trousers.

President Akufo-Addo was seen beaming with smiles as he bid his daughter one final goodbye before leaving the Flagstaff house to her husband's home.

The other daughters of President Akufo-Addo joined their dad and sister on the dancefloor and began hailing their dad over his dance moves.

The person recording the video believed to be one of the president's daughters, together with others were heard saying, "Presido baako p3" and "Daddy 1" as the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Army took some sleek steps on the dancefloor.

Edwina was also seen beaming with smiles as she enjoyed the dance with her dad and also joined the praise singers to hail the president.

Speaking about the presidential wedding, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former Kumasi Mayor, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, has revealed how his son, Kwame Jumah, met and married Akufo-Addo’s daughter, Edwina Akufo-Addo.

He said the two met in America but his son did not know immediately that Edwina was Akufo-Addo’s daughter because “she is humble and did not behave like a president’s daughter”.

Jumah’s submission points out that Edwina is down-to-earth, modest, and lives like every other Ghanaian lady.

Source: Yen News