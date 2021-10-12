Kofi Jumah has narrated how his son, Kwame Jumah, met and married Akufo-Addo's daughter, Edwina

He said the two met in America and his son was not aware that she was the president's daughter because she did not behave as such

Kofi Jumah said the couple dated for four years before their marriage

He disclosed the effort he had to make as the groom's father to ensure they had a successful courtship

Former Kumasi Mayor, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, has revealed how his son, Kwame Jumah, met and married Akufo-Addo’s daughter, Edwina Akufo-Addo.

He said the two met in America but his son did not know immediately that Edwina was Akufo-Addo’s daughter because “she is humble and did not behave like a president’s daughter”.

Jumah’s submission points out that Edwina is down-to-earth, modest, and lives like every other Ghanaian lady.

A collage of the couple and their parents. Photo credit: @ghgossip_hq @nakufoaddo/Instagram @rocketcdn.me

Source: Instagram

Kofi Jumah was reportedly speaking in an interview with Okay FM on Monday, after the traditional marriage ceremony between his son and Edwina.

Introduction of Edwina to the family

According to Kofi Jumah, his son once informed him that he had met a woman in America who he would want to marry.

He disclosed being left in the dark because he had no clue or information about this lady who had captured his son’s heart.

However, the day of introduction came and he recognised immediately that she was one of Akufo-Addo’s daughters.

Although she was humble and never behaved like the president’s daughter, I recognised she is the one, Kofi Jumah reportedly said.

From the day of introduction, Jumah said he made sure to ask his son questions because he would not want anything to go bad for them in their courtship.

This is not something you can just go in and out like that and so I needed to be sure of my son’s level of commitment to the marriage. I needed to make sure he was deeply interested in the young lady,” he stressed.

He said they dated for four years before finally tieing the knot over the weekend of October 10, 2021.

Photos from the traditional wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published 5 beautiful photos from the simple yet splendid traditional wedding.

The traditional marriage ceremony is believed to have taken place on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the villa of the Flagstaff House.

