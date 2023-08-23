The BBC has clarified that Paa Kwesi Schandorf, a journalist with The Multimedia Group, is not the 2023 BBC News Komla Dumor Award winner

This follows confusion surrounding the company's announcement of TV3's Paa Kwesi Asare as the recipient of the prestigious award

The media organisation admitted that sending an earlier email to Schandorf congratulating him on winning the award was a mistake

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) media company has clarified that Multimedia journalist Paa Kwesi Schandorf is not the winner of the 2023 BBC News Komla Dumor Award.

Some social media posts claimed that Schandorf won the prestigious award after the BBC crowned Paa Kwesi Asare of Media General's TV3.

BBC clarifies that Paa Kwesi Schandorf is not BBC News Komla Dumor Award winner. Photo credit: Paa Kwesi Schandorf/paaasare (Instagram).

Social media user calls out BBC

Rhema Forson, one of the social media handles responsible for the posts, maintained that the BBC erred in announcing Paa Kwesi Asare as the winner because the media company had initially contacted Paa Kwesi Schandorf.

Schandorf details engagements with BBC

In a release by Schandorf on Tuesday, August 22, the media personality clarified the confusion. He disclosed that he received an email from the BBC congratulating him for winning this year's prestigious award after the global media company announced Paa Kwesi Asare winner.

The email directed Schandorf to send his details to enable the BBC to process his paperwork. Following the celebratory email, he received another email from the media organisation informing him whom he should give the details.

''I complied with this directive, awaiting further communication,'' he said in the release seen by YEN.com.gh.

BBC admits error

Schandorf disclosed that after he engaged with the BBC, he saw the announcement of Paa Kwesi Asare as the winner.

''I then emailed the BBC to seek clarity. The BBC responded via a phone call where they promised to investigate the matter. Later after the call, they sent another email and extended their sincerest apologies to me, explaining that the initial email congratulating me was a 'regrettable oversight' and an 'error'.''

Schandorf accepted the apology from the BBC while stating that mistakes do happen.

''I wholly accept the BBC's explanation. It's also important to acknowledge that errors with institutional processes occur,'' he said.

The media personality lauded the BBC's willingness to admit the mistake as they put measures in place to prevent future occurrences.

Read Schandorf's full release below:

BBC clarifies that Paa Kwesi Schandorf is not 2023 Komla Dumor Award winner. Photo credit: Paa Kwesi Schandorf.

