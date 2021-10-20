Explainer: Why is it important for every Ghanaian to own a Ghana Card?

For some time now, the National Identification Authority has become the most talked-about government institution because of the National Identification Card also known as the Ghana Card.

For some reason, Ghanaians feel the government has an ulterior motive behind their wanting everyone registered on the Ghana card.

Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia has on several occasions mentioned the need for every Ghanaian to have the card done.

YEN.com.gh explains why it is important for every Ghanaian and permanent foreign resident in Ghana to obtain the card.

Ghana Card to replace Voters ID

In January 2020, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia revealed that the Ghana Card would soon erase all arguments about the use of voters’ register for elections in the country.

According to Bawumia, the card would automatically replace the voters’ ID since the Electoral Commission (EC) would extract details of all those who have turned eighteen and above.

He, however, indicated that the completion of the National Identification database will also save the nation money.

Passport Acquisition

With regards to passport application, any time a Ghana Card holder applies for a passport, their personal identification number (PIN) is captured on the passport.

Their personal information is therefore cross-checked with the data in the National Identification System.

Very soon Ghanaians without a Ghana card may not be able to acquire a passport as the information needed will be captured on the card.

Registration of SIM Cards

The registration of SIM cards, which started on October 1, 2021, is expected to end in March 2022, requires Ghana Card to be done.

As a Ghanaian, you can register a total of 10 SIM cards across all networks but you can only do so with a Ghana card.

The ministry of communication has made it clear that those who do not register their cards would lose their numbers as they would be blocked.

No Ghana Card No Salary

Recently public sector workers were given an ultimatum to get their Ghana cards or risk not taking their salaries starting December 1, 2021.

The Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD) said it is collaborating with the NIA to have a database to facilitate unique identification of workers on the government payroll.

The CAGD said it is part of the government's efforts to deliver a secured payroll service to its employees and pensioners.

This, according to the department, will reduce the risk of undeserving payments or claims to certain people.

Ghana card to be accepted in banks

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that banks in the country will soon accept only the Ghana Card as the primary documentation for banking.

There have been discussions to that effect between the Ghana Association of Bankers, the National Identification Authority (NIA), and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) already.

The three organisations are working on the road map for the commencement.

“I’m sure in a short while, customers will get information from banks on how to use the national ID as a primary source to identifying banking transactions,” Chief Executive of the Ghana Association of Bankers, John Awuah, told Joy Business.

What is Ghana Card?

The Ghana Card is a national identity card issued to Ghanaian citizens, both resident, non-resident, and legally and permanently resident foreign nationals in the country.

It is proof of identity, citizenship, and residence of the holder. The current version is in ID1 format and biometric.

There have been countless announcements by the government on the need for every Ghanaian to acquire the card.

In view of this, the government started with the registration and issuance of the card in 2018 and continued until early 2020.

According to the NIA, over 15 million Ghanaians have been registered for their Ghana Card, representing 84.3% of the population aged 15 and above.

