Yagaba/Kubori MP Mustapha Ussif has said thugs attacked his home in his constituency on January 21

Ussif also criticised the Ghana Police Service for failing to adequately respond to the violence that has emerged since the 2024 election

The former minister also accused the government of not acting to quell the violence and its supporters

Yagaba/Kubori MP Mustapha Ussif said his home was attacked by thugs on January 21, in an incident he linked to the post-election disturbances.

On January 22, the former Minister of Youth and Sports and Member of Parliament for Yagaba/Kubori noted his concern about the insecurity in Parliament.

“These hooligans have unleashed unrestrained mayhem on public institutions and innocent citizens."

“In my constituency, some miscreants attacked the district assembly office, locked up the place, and sacked all the staff. Just yesterday, some NDC [National Democratic Congress] violent youth invaded my house."

Ussif also criticised the Ghana Police Service for failing to respond to the violence and disturbances adequately.

He said the service had not made any arrests despite the carrying incidents of violence perpetrated by people believed to be aligned with the governing National Democratic Congress.

“It is worrying the new government and the NDC has not been able to take any action to restrain their supporters from this act of violence across the country.”

The NDC's victory in the 2024 election was marred by attacks on state institutions like the National Disaster Management Organisation head office in Accra and some former appointees.

Former Minister of Communication and Digitalisation Ursula Owusu-Ekuful's residence was attacked on December 9, 2024.

A gang of about 15 men stormed Owusu-Ekuful's premises, vandalising property and stealing several items.

The police later recovered a stolen Nissan pickup truck belonging to Owusu-Ekuful. Some disturbances escalated into serious violence. For example, after reports of post-election violence, soldiers were deployed to Tepa in the Ahafo Ano North Constituency of the Ashanti Region to contain the situation.

Recent attacks on state institutions

Some suspected NDC supporters stormed the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly on Wednesday, January 8, 2024.

A group also stormed the Volta Aluminum Company Limited (VALCO) company’s premises.

These incidents came after some assailants stormed the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and destroyed a bust in honour of its executive director, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

The statue of former President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Effia Nkwanta roundabout in Sekondi-Takoradi was also destroyed on January 12 by unknown persons.

Two killed during looting of Akomadan warehouse

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that two people were killed during the looting of a warehouse in Akomadan.

Local youths believed to be NDC stormed the warehouse after the NPP's defeat to loot it, signalling a change in power.

However, the NPP youth reportedly went to the warehouse to defend the facility, resulting in injuries and deaths.

