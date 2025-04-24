Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior risks being banned from football for up to two years due to off-the-field issues

According to reports, Vinicius is under investigation and, if found guilty, could be away from the game for a considerable amount of time

In the interim, the 24-year-old would hope to inspire Los Blancos to victory over FC Barcelona in Saturday's Copa del Rey final

Vinicius Junior finds himself at the centre of a growing controversy that could derail his promising career.

The Brazilian winger is being scrutinised for alleged involvement in club ownership, a violation that, if proven, could trigger a two-year suspension.

At the heart of the issue is Vinicius' reported connection to several football teams through a company associated with his close associates.

Why Vinícius could be banned from football

According to Madrid Universal, citing Spanish outlet Marca, a formal complaint has been submitted to FIFA’s Ethics Committee by Tiberis Holding do Brasil.

The complaint, lodged on April 7, alleges that Vinicius, through a business linked to his father and agent Thassilo Soares, maintains direct or indirect stakes in professional clubs, an action strictly forbidden under FIFA’s Code of Ethics.

The case centres around the acquisition of a controlling share in Athletic Club de São João del Rei, a side that recently secured promotion to Brazil’s Serie B.

Tiberis, which previously held a 16.5% interest in the team, claims it was bypassed in its contractual right of first refusal.

Instead, the shares were reportedly sold to ALL Agenciamento Esportivo, a company run by Vinicius’ father and agent.

Although a São Paulo court stepped in to pause the deal and initiate arbitration proceedings.

Reports suggest the company tied to Vinicius has already assumed operational control of the club, raising further concerns about regulatory compliance.

What does the law say about Vinicius' ownership?

The complaint references Article 20 of FIFA’s Code of Ethics and Article 22 of Spain’s sporting law, both designed to prevent conflicts of interest and safeguard the integrity of competition.

Should these regulations be found to have been breached, sanctions could include a multi-million euro fine, a forced divestment of shares, or, in the worst-case scenario, a two-year playing ban, per Sports Digest.

FIFA has yet to make a public ruling on the matter but is currently reviewing the details of the complaint.

Vinicius' links to club ownership

The Madrid forward’s name has also been linked with Portuguese outfit Alverca.

The spotlight intensified after player Rafael Conceicao recently joined Alverca on loan from Athletic Club, another transaction now being viewed through a lens of suspicion.

For now, the football world waits to see how FIFA responds to an unfolding case that could have far-reaching consequences.

Vinicius near Real Madrid contract renewal

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Vinicius Junior is on the verge of penning a fresh deal with Real Madrid, with only minor details left to finalise.

Amid increasing interest from Saudi clubs, Los Blancos are making a decisive move to secure the future of one of the game’s most electrifying talents at the Santiago Bernabéu.

