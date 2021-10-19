CAGD suspends 'No Ghana Card, No salary' directive following public outcry

The No Ghana Card No salary directive from the Controller and Accountant Generals Department has been suspended

CAGD has been directed to transfer the names of public sector workers onto the NIA platform

The latest decision was arrived at following a meeting by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Ministry of Finance and CAGD

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The directive by the Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD), asking for the presentation of Ghana cards before salaries starting December 202,1 has been put on hold.

All public sector workers without the Ghana card who were expected to register for the card within a very short period can now rest as the directive has been put on hold.

In a report filed by GraphicOnline.com, the department has instead been tasked to port the names of public sector workers in their existing database onto the National Identification Authority (NIA) platform.

Ghana Card sample Photo credit: x-infotech.com

Source: UGC

By so doing, the various institutions will be informed of any unregistered staff that may exist.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The latest decision was arrived at following a meeting by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Ministry of Finance and CAGD.

No Ghana Card No Salary

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that starting December 1, 2021, public sector workers without Ghana cards would not be receiving their salaries.

In a release sighted by YEN.com.gh, government workers had been given about a month-and-a-half ultimatum to register for the Ghana Card or be denied their salaries.

“Effective December 1, workers on the government of Ghana Payroll who have not registered with the NIA will not be paid,” Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

The CAGD said the directive was part of the government's efforts to deliver a speedy, secured and verified payroll service to its employees and pensioners.

This, according to the department, will reduce the risk of undeserving payments or claims to certain people.

Source: Yen