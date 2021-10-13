Today is the birthday of John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya's son John Jnr

To mark the day, the young boy's mother took to social media to share some photos

John Dumelo Jnr and his mother are currently in Canada

John Dumelo Jnr, the handsome son of actor, entrepreneur and politician John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya is a year older today, October 13, 2021.

To mark the special day, the mother of the little prince took to her official Instagram page to share lovely mother and son photos and captions to celebrate her bundle of joy.

Gifty Mawunya shared photos of John Dumelo Jnr wearing different outfits while posing in front of what looked like their home in Canada.

John Dumelo Jnr and Gifty Mawunya. Source: Instagram/@missgeeonly

Source: Instagram

Most of the photos saw playful Dumelo Jnr enjoying his playtime dressed in designer clothes, cap and sneakers to match.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

It appeared his mother, Gifty, took the photos while the young boy was unaware of what was actually happening.

Another set of photos show mother and son spending quality time together as they hugged and chatted.

One particular photo shows Gifty Mawunya planting a kiss on the cheek of her son who appeared to be coy all of a sudden.

Gifty Mawunya captioned one set of the photos, "A love so pure and undiluted...happiest birthday my love @johnd_jnr"

The other set of photos were captioned: "Let’s tell a love story with these beautiful images....happiest birthday my love @johnd_jnr"

Many followers of Gifty took to the comment section to wish her young prince well on the occasion of his birthday.

Speaking about celebrity kids, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that popular and beautiful Ghanaian actresses, Nana Ama McBrown and Kafui Danku have been spotted hanging out with their kids in faraway Canada.

In the new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kafui Danku was seen with her kids, Baby Lorde and Titan while Nana Ama McBrown showed up for the meeting with Baby Maxin.

The photos were posted on the Instagram page of Kafui Danku who informed her followers about the legendary link-up.

Source: Yen News