In a world where appliances are essential to making home life easier, BRUHM is doubling down on its promise to bring durable, energy-saving, and affordable solutions to Ghanaian households. The brand is kicking off 2025 with a strategy that combines direct engagement, expanded access, and practical promotions that reflect what families need.

BRUHM Brings The Experience Home: Roadshows, Retail Innovation, And User Engagement

It started with a three-day roadshow that travelled through some of Accra’s busiest communities—Circle, Madina, Kasoa, and Accra Central. The event gave locals more than just product brochures; it offered real-life interaction with BRUHM appliances. Shoppers watched live cooking sessions powered by BRUHM gas cookers, took part in giveaways, and got hands-on experience with the brand’s range, from refrigerators and microwaves to washing machines and televisions. Food lovers enjoyed samples prepared on-site, while influencers helped amplify the buzz on social media, bringing more visibility to a brand that continues to grow by staying grounded.

“We didn’t just want to talk about our products—we wanted Ghanaians to experience them,” said Ms. Awurakua Antwi, Brands Communication Manager at BRUHM Ghana. “There’s something powerful about watching a fridge run efficiently on low power or feeling the breeze of an energy-saving fan on a hot day. These are the moments that build real trust.”

That same thinking guided the recent launch of BRUHM’s new Shop-in-Shop concept inside the Electromart store at Atomic Junction. Instead of scattering appliances across shelves, BRUHM now offers a dedicated retail space where customers can explore their full home solution offering—from beverage coolers to air conditioners, cookers to chest freezers, and even sleek, wall-mounted televisions up to 85 inches wide—all under one roof.

To mark the launch, BRUHM surprised music icon Reggie Rockstone with a chest freezer in celebration of his birthday. During his visit, he took time to explore the variety of products and praised the brand’s ability to offer quality at a reasonable price point.

“At BRUHM, we design appliances with the realities of our customers in mind,” Ms. Antwi added. “Whether it’s a compact microwave for a student hostel or a double-door fridge for a family kitchen, we believe quality should be accessible.”

This people-first approach is also reflected in BRUHM’s 2025 Easter Promotions, which include bundle deals such as receiving a free fan when purchasing an air conditioner. These promotions, currently available in Electromart stores nationwide, are structured to reward families looking to invest in long-term comfort without stretching their budgets.

With products available at major retailers including Melcom, China Mall, Kitchen & Beyond, Super Save, and online platforms like Jumia and Electromart Online, BRUHM continues to make it easy for Ghanaians everywhere to find and own appliances that meet their everyday needs.

Looking ahead, the brand plans to roll out more innovations and expand its physical and digital presence across the country, all while staying focused on reliability, affordability, and a deeper connection with the people they serve.

For more updates on promotions, store locations, and new product releases, follow @BRUHMGhana on social media or call the toll-free line at 0800100247. www.bruhm.com

