Ancelotti Names Strong Real Madrid Starting Lineup for UCL Clash vs Arsenal

Real Madrid have officially announced their starting lineup for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash against Arsenal, as they attempt to overturn a daunting 3-0 deficit suffered in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The match, set to be played at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, April 16, is arguably one of the most important fixtures in the club’s recent history, as they aim to keep their hopes for a record-extending 15th European title alive.

Vinicius and Mbappe of Real Madrid in action during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Valencia CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 05, 2025. iMAGE CREDIT: Victor Carretero/Real Madrid

Source: Getty Images

A Familiar Face Returns Between the Posts

The biggest boost for Madrid ahead of the crucial tie, which kicks off at 19:00 PM GMT, is the return of Thibaut Courtois in goal. After a long spell out due to injury, Courtois’ return could not have come at a better time.

The Belgian shot-stopper’s experience and composure will be vital as Madrid aim to keep a clean sheet while mounting an ambitious comeback.

A Reshuffled and Risky Backline

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has made notable changes to the defense, opting for an unorthodox back four that sees Lucas Vázquez and David Alaba take up full-back roles.

The central defensive pairing includes Antonio Rüdiger and 20-year-old Raul Asencio, who earns a surprise start in what is the biggest match of his fledgling career.

The young Spaniard will have his hands full against a dynamic Arsenal attack that ran rampant in the first leg.

The inclusion of Asencio suggests a tactical gamble by Ancelotti, possibly driven by injuries or a desire to inject youthful energy into a backline that was overwhelmed in London.

His performance will be under intense scrutiny, especially with Arsenal expected to exploit any signs of inexperience.

Midfield Engine Room Looks to Dominate

In midfield, Real Madrid line up with a blend of defensive steel and creative flair. Aurélien Tchouaméni will anchor the midfield in a defensive role, providing cover for the back four while looking to disrupt Arsenal’s transitions.

He is joined by Federico Valverde, whose box-to-box energy will be key to linking defense and attack.

The creative burden falls on Jude Bellingham, who has been in stellar form this season. The Englishman will need to produce a standout performance to inspire a comeback, offering both goal-scoring threat and playmaking ability.

Deadly Front Three Aim to Spark a Miracle

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of Madrid’s lineup is their formidable front three: Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior, and Kylian Mbappé.

The attacking trio is capable of turning any game on its head, and tonight they must do just that.

Rodrygo and Vinícius will provide pace and width on the flanks, while Mbappé, playing as the central striker, will look to pierce through Arsenal’s defense with his speed and lethal finishing.

This is the first major European night where Madrid’s new attacking trident features together in a knockout tie, and fans will be hoping their chemistry clicks immediately.

A Night for Legends or a Lesson in Futility?

With the odds stacked against them, Real Madrid are hoping that the magic of the Bernabéu and the talent in their lineup can produce one of the most memorable comebacks in Champions League history.

Ancelotti’s selection is both brave and bold, setting the stage for a dramatic night of football in the Spanish capital. Whether it ends in glory or heartbreak remains to be seen, but Madrid fans can be sure their team is going all in.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh