Rapper Medikal has explained why he often addresses his colleague Shatta Wale by the nickname, Achidudu

The rapper claimed he discovered the name from Shatta Wale's childhood friend from Korle Gono

Shatta Wale wasn't too pleased as Medikal talked more about the name during their recent live TikTok interaction

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has owned up about why he calls Shatta Wale by the nickname Achidudu.

Medikal talks about Shatta Wale's Achidudu nickname. Photo source: Facebook/Medikal, ShattaWale

Source: Facebook

The rapper has used the name on several occasions. It appeared to be a mystery shared by only the two of them.

During a recent TikTok interaction with Papi of the hiplife group 5Five fame, Medikal publicly shared the backstory behind the shared name for the first time.

According to Medikal, he got to hear the name for the first time when he joined Shatta Wale in prison for a gun-related crime.

"We were there when we heard someone shout the name Achidudu. Obviously Shatta turned Obviously Shatta turned because he could identify the person as one of his childhood friends from Korle Gono. I asked him where the name was from, and he replied that he wouldn't want the name to come out and taint his brand."

On the live chat, Shatta Wale debunked the story and told Medikal to stop teasing him.

Their interaction excited scores of fans who have religiously followed Shatta Wale and Medikal's bromance since it started.

Shatta Wale's nickname stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the backstory behind Shatta Wale's nickname, as shared by Medikal.

Amissco Monies said:

Shatta and medical you guys should maintain this love for the street forever guys. Big ups👊🏼

Adidas ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ wrote:

My boss name is not Achidudu but I remember this name long time but is not my boss name so Medikal take care

darajeology remarked:

Achidundu is Hausa and means Let’s Eat Yam😂

Junior _$ noted:

It’s the silence after the Bible was shown for me.. shatta wale always make me happy man.. you can’t hate that guy 😂💯❤️💯

GOD DID!!! remarked:

Achidudu for ewe means chewing stick 😁

Medikal warns fans comparing him to Kwesi Arthur

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal had warned fans comparing him to his award-winning colleague, Kwesi Arthur.

This comes after he made a bold declaration about his lyrical prowess, confidently claiming no one in the industry could out-rap him.

The post reignited debates about Ghana’s rap hierarchy, as fans began comparing Medikal to other popular lyricists in recent memory, including Strongman Burner, Kweku Smoke and others.

Source: YEN.com.gh