Vinicius Junior has issued a subtle warning to Thomas Partey's Arsenal ahead of the much-talked-about UCL clash

The Brazilian took to Instagram to drop a two-word cryptic message 24 hours before Real Madrid hosts Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabéu

While the comeback being preached by Vinicius and his Madrid team looks impossible, it is not beyond them

With the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals heating up, Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. has stoked excitement and belief among fans with a bold two-word statement ahead of the all-important return leg against Arsenal on Wednesday, April 16.

The 24-year-old forward took to Instagram with a simple but assertive message, a post many believe signals his readiness to lead a historic comeback at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Vinicius Junior issued a cryptic message to Arsenal 24 hours before Real Madrid hosts the Premier League side at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu. Photo by NurPhoto.

Can Real Madrid stage a comeback win against Arsenal?

Madrid find themselves under pressure after a lacklustre first-leg showing at the Emirates Stadium.

A sluggish performance allowed Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to capitalise, netting three unanswered goals.

Declan Rice's precision from set-pieces — scoring twice from free-kicks — coupled with Mikel Merino’s clinical strike, handed the Gunners a commanding advantage heading into the reverse fixture, per Al Jazeera.

However, despite the uphill task, optimism is far from in short supply.

The conversation around a potential Real Madrid resurgence has only intensified over the past 24 hours, fuelled by recent Champions League drama.

Madrid fuelled by Dortmund and Aston Villa

Borussia Dortmund’s near-miraculous turnaround against FC Barcelona reignited belief in improbable recoveries.

After being thrashed 4-0 in the first leg, the Bundesliga side roared back with four goals of their own — one disallowed for offside — pushing the Catalans to the brink in a contest many expected to be a mere formality.

Similarly, Aston Villa demonstrated the unpredictability of knockout football.

Despite trailing 3-1 from their first-leg encounter, the English side pushed Paris Saint-Germain to the edge, securing a 3-2 victory in the return leg in Birmingham.

These recent examples serve as fuel to Madrid’s fire.

With the tie shifting to the Santiago Bernabéu — a stadium steeped in European folklore and comebacks etched into its walls — there’s an undeniable sense that something special could unfold.

As the countdown continues, the Bernabéu braces itself for yet another electric European night.

Real Madrid are hell-bent on overturning their 3-0 deficit against Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabéu when the two sides meet on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in the second leg. Photo by NurPhoto.

Vinicius' two-word message

History may not be in their favour — UEFA data shows that comebacks from three-goal deficits have only occurred three times, while a four-goal reversal has happened just once — but this is Real Madrid.

If there’s any club capable of bending logic on Europe’s grandest stage, it’s them.

And Vinicius’s cryptic but confident post sets the tone. He wrote: “Tomorrow. 9pm,” 24 hours before Madrid's tie with Arsenal.

Madrid is not just hoping—they’re believing. Come 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the world will know whether the comeback was attained or not.

UEFA approves Madrid's special request

YEN.com.gh also highlighted that UEFA has approved Real Madrid’s request to shut the retractable roof at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The move, aimed at amplifying the atmosphere and boosting their home advantage, comes as Los Blancos look to overturn a daunting 3-0 first-leg deficit suffered at the hands of Arsenal.

