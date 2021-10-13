Robert Lewandowski has been tipped to win this year’s Ballon d’Or after the Bayern Munich legend missed it last year

A total of 30 players have been shortlisted for the coveted prize including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

In a ranking released by UK outlet Mirror, Lionel Messi was not named in the top three as the Argentine is tipped to finish fourth

Following the nomination of 30 players who will contest for this year’s Ballon D’Or, it is believed that this year’s prize is open to several players, GiveMeSport reports.

Recall that the award was not given year due to the pandemic, but there are a number of players who have impressed in the last two years.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has continued with his breathtaking goal scoring form and, indeed, he deserved to have scooped the prestigious prize last year.

His achievements speak for themselves but he will contend with Chelsea’s Jorginho who also had an electrifying year as he could be the dark horse in the title race.

UK outlet Mirror have ranked the top contenders from 10 to 1, but Lionel Messi’s fourth position seems to come as a surprise.

Had the 2020 award been given, Lewandowski would have had it sewn up but, even since then, he hasn't exactly shown down. Below are the rankings:

10. Mohamed Salah

9. Kylian Mbappe

8. Erling Haaland

7. Kevin De Bruyne

6. N'Golo Kante

5. Cristiano Ronaldo

4. Lionel Messi

3. Jorginho

2. Karim Benzema

1. Robert Lewandowski

Abdoulaye Doukoure picks Ronaldo over Messi

Meanwhile, the eternal debate between legendary stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi won’t seem to stop anytime soon as fans, pundits and footballers alike are split between these two legends.

Everton star Abdoualaye Doucoure was recently asked to choose between the pair and the player aired his opinion.

For close to one and a half decade, Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the football space, splitting a staggering 11 Ballon d’Or title between themselves.

While the Portuguese sensation has taken the award five times, the Argentine legend remains the only man to have won the coveted award six times.

Messi hails Martinez as best goalkeeper in the world

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Argentina captain Lionel Messi has showered encomiums on their national team goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for his impressive performance in their win over Uruguay.

Martinez made two brilliant saves in the encounter to deny Luis Suarez from scoring in the first half before Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martinez wrapped up the win in World Cup qualifying on Sunday.

The Aston Villa goalie put up heroic saves helping La Albiceleste to Copa America glory during the summer as he saved three spot kicks during the penalty shootout in their semifinal win over Colombia.

