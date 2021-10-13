A Nigerian man, Ifeanyi Obi, who is an associate professor in Europe has shared the rejections he received at home before he relocated

Ifeanyi revealed that many federal ministries threw out his innovative idea when he pitched it to them

The young man said the rejections informed his decision to relocate abroad and seek better opportunities

A young Nigerian man, Ifeanyi Obi, in a post on LinkedIn, shared one of his life experiences before he travelled out of the country.

He revealed that between 2007 and 2008, he visited many federal ministries in the country to pitch his innovative idea but the efforts all proved abortive.

The man encouraged people never to give up on their dreams. Photo source: LinkedIn/Ifeanyi Obi

They said I was too young

Ifeanyi added that one of the directors in a federal outfit told him that he was too young to realise his dream. Everything happened before the man travelled to Europe to study.

In his words:

“I sought for other opportunities abroad because of rejections at home. Some of us would want to do stuffs on home front for sure. But then....”

Don't be discouraged by rejections

He stated that he has come far in life to become an associate professor with his own software company in the UK. He encouraged people never to give up on their dreams.

Ifeanyi advised people to allow rejections put them on their feet to achieve even something bigger.

At the time of writing this report, his post has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 12,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Judith Uchechukwu Ezenwosu asked:

"How about having a branch of your company in Nigeria?"

He replied:

"Great idea. Can you facilitate that? Inbox."

Agbana John said:

"This is inspiring. Thanks for sharing this with us. I will never give up on my dreams by the grace of Almighty God."

Ugochi Nwanyioma said:

"Thanks for lifting our spirit with your words of encouragement. Please how can I apply for nursing course in Cyprus."

Adetutu Adebayo said:

"Moral of the story...leave this country ASAP."

