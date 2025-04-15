With only few assists and goals in 2024/25, Mohammed Kudus is far below the attacking output expected at elite clubs

Turning 25 this August, Kudus is nearing the age where top clubs want proven performers, but not potential names

Despite his undeniable skill, Kudus’ current season proves that top-level football demands consistency and numbers

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Mohammed Kudus entered the 2024/25 season as one of West Ham United’s most exciting assets and a rising star in European football.

After a brilliant debut season with the Hammers and an impressive run at Ajax, the Ghanaian attacking midfielder had many tipping him for a big-money move to one of Europe’s top clubs.

Mohammed Kudus of West Ham during the Premier League match vs Newcastle United FC at London Stadium on March 10, 2025. Image credit: Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

However, football is a “what have you done lately?” business — and Kudus’ current numbers paint a worrying picture.

Despite reported interests from notable teams in Kudus, the harsh truth is that these top sides may never table official bid for the Ghanaian if he does not improve his stats.

With just 3 goals and 3 assists in 29 games across all competitions this season — including only 3 goals and 2 assists in 26 Premier League matches — Kudus has seen his stock fall dramatically per the BBC.

As clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and PSG gear up to strengthen their attacking units for the 2025/26 campaign, the numbers coming from the Black Stars playmaker are doing little to help his case.

From Rising Star to Statistical Decline

Kudus’ trajectory seemed to be peaking last season. The 2023/24 campaign saw him tally 18 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, including 8 goals and 9 assists in 33 Premier League appearances for the Hammers.

His first season in England showed he could make the leap from the Eredivisie to the Premier League. Prior to that, he had netted an astonishing 18 goals and 7 assists in 42 appearances for Ajax in 2022/23, underlining his reputation as a goal-scoring midfielder.

But this season, the story has taken a different turn. Despite playing in nearly every match for West Ham, his productivity has plummeted.

Kudus is averaging a goal contribution every 483 minutes in the Premier League — a far cry from the standards expected of attacking midfielders vying for spots at elite clubs.

Kudus' Numbers Don’t Match Elite Standards

Despite widespread Kudus transfer news, big clubs don’t just look at talent — they demand output and results. For comparison, attacking midfielders or wingers at clubs like Liverpool or Chelsea are often expected to contribute appreciable number of assists and goals.

Kudus’ current season doesn’t even reach double figures, and the drop-off from his previous campaigns is too stark to ignore, even though the Nima-born footballer scored for Ghana against Madagascar in a recent World Cup qualifier.

Kudus, now 24 and turning 25 in August 2025, is entering what should be his peak years. But his numbers suggest stagnation rather than progression.

This season’s output is not only underwhelming, it's alarming. In the Premier League, his 3 goals and 2 assists in 26 matches mean he’s contributing to a goal only once every 5.2 games.

For a player in an advanced attacking role, those stats fall well below the radar of clubs like Ruben Amorim's Manchester United and Enzo Maresca's Chelsea.

Big Clubs Have Options

The biggest blow to Kudus' aspirations may not be his poor season alone, but the fact that top clubs now have a long list of in-form, younger, or more consistent players to choose from.

Chelsea, for instance, are reportedly looking at younger wide players and midfielders across Europe. Liverpool will likely retool their attacking unit under a new manager. Man United, still in the midst of a rebuild, are prioritizing consistent output and mentality — areas where Kudus' season leaves lingering questions.

Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United holds off Wataru Endo of Liverpool during a PL match on April 13, 2025 in Liverpool, England. Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

Even PSG, known for taking attacking gambles, may be reluctant. The French giants want immediate impact players, especially as they look forward to next season, Kudus, with just 3 goals in 29 games, no longer fits that mold.

The Clock Is Ticking for Kudus

At 25 years old this August, Mohammed Kudus is approaching a critical point in his career. While still young enough to recover and reignite his form, he's now entering the age bracket where elite clubs expect peak-level output, not development curves.

Without a serious uptick in performance in the final stretch of the 2024/25 season or a strong showing in the next World Cup qualifiers, his hopes of a marquee transfer may fade — not because of a lack of talent, but because the numbers simply don’t back him.

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil, ex-Ghana international midfielder, Dan Owusu, says he hopes the Black Stars midfielder rediscover his hot form.

''I want to see Kudus play the same football he played when he was at Ajax. He was unplayable in Holland you know. Scoring goals, assisting, always in the news every week. So getting that big move to England was good news for us. However, as I always say, in football, you are always expected to do better than what you managed in the previous season. Unfortunately for Kudus, the level has dropped this season. Even with the Black Stars, look at how long it took him to score for us since his last goal against Egypt in the AFCON.'' Dan Owusu said.

The reality is brutal at the top level. Talent gets you noticed, but statistics get you signed by top-drawer teams. And unless Kudus finds his spark again soon, the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United may pass him by — not out of disrespect, but because in elite football, results are the only currency that matters.

Dan Owusu counsels Mohammed Kudus

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the wise words of former Ghana international and ex-Ghana Premier League great, Dan Owusu, to help Mohammed Kudus elevate his Premier League career.

Owusu, who won the Golden Boot of the Ghana Premier League three times, advised the West Ham United offensive midfielder to work harder if he is to reach greater levels in the Premier League.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh