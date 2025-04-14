Thomas Partey has made a bold prediction ahead of Real Madrid's second-leg showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening

The Gunners hold a commanding 3-0 lead from the first leg and will need to maintain a solid, compact backline to secure their place in the semi-finals

Impressively, Mikel Arteta’s side haven’t conceded more than two goals in a match for 78 consecutive games

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has shared his thoughts ahead of the highly anticipated Champions League second-leg clash against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 31-year-old, who scored his fourth goal of the season in the Gunners’ 1-1 draw with Brentford, is already eyeing victory in Madrid.

Thomas Partey makes bold prediction ahead of Real Madrid second leg showdown

Playing as a makeshift right-back, the Ghana international impressed with his attacking instincts—finishing off a swift counter-attack that began with David Raya and was assisted by Declan Rice.

As soon as the final whistle blew at the Emirates, Partey’s focus shifted entirely to Wednesday night’s showdown.

Arsenal head into the quarter-final second leg with a strong 3-0 advantage, and for Partey—who spent seven years at Real Madrid’s fierce city rivals, Atletico—facing the Bernabeu crowd is nothing new.

Partey’s prediction for Real Madrid clash

Having faced the pressure of the Bernabeu many times during his La Liga days, Partey believes composure and confidence will be key.

“I think we've experienced this many times when we play here and I think it's not going to be something different,” he told Arsenal TV.

“We just have to be confident with the ball and try to play our game.”

Partey made it clear that Arsenal aren’t heading to Madrid to defend their lead—they’re going for the win.

“We all know what we have to do. We have to go there with the mentality to win. We want to win every game. And I think we have to play our game, be confident with the ball and also try to find our weaknesses and keep attacking them.”

Partey and Jorginho injury updates

Meanwhile, Partey and Jorginho were both forced off during Arsenal’s weekend draw with Brentford, sparking injury concerns ahead of the Real Madrid clash.

While Partey’s issue remains unclear, Jorginho appeared to take a knock to the chest before leaving the field, which left Arsenal a man down late in the game.

Thomas Partey celebrates after scoring against Brentford on Saturday afternoon. Photo: David Price.

As reported by The Mirror, Jorginho will not be available for the second leg in Madrid. However, the Gunners are optimistic that his injury is not long-term.

Partey, meanwhile, is still being assessed but is in contention to feature, with hopes high that he’ll be fit in time to start.

Partey to start vs Real Madrid?

If deemed fit, Partey is expected to start in midfield for Arsenal in their most trusted trio alongside Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard.

The Ghanaian has become a key figure at the base of midfield, offering calm under pressure, smooth distribution, and defensive cover.

Rice has the freedom to make late surges into the box while tirelessly disrupting the opposition, allowing Partey to anchor the midfield.

Partey earns praise after Real Madrid masterclass

YEN.com.gh also reported on the praise for Partey from a Spanish football legend after his commanding display against Real Madrid.

The Black Stars powerhouse dominated the midfield as Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 victory in the first leg of their UCL quarter-final clash.

