Kwame Sefa Kayi attended the plush wedding amid recent rumours about his future at Despite Media

The veteran broadcaster, in a video, was spotted engaging in a friendly conversation with Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong

Kwame Sefa Kayi's appearance at the wedding ceremony garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality, Kwame Sefa Kayi, was spotted at a wedding event amid rumours about his future at Despite Media.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the season broadcaster beamed with excitement as he exchanged pleasantries with the Member of Parliament of the Abetifi constituency and former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, after arriving at the wedding ceremony of Nana and Emi, the daughter of one of the members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

Kwame Sefa Kayi was among numerous prominent Ghanaian personalities, including Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Mr Mike Twum Barimah, who attended the wedding ceremony in East Legon.

The popular media personality held a friendly conversation with Honourable Bryan Acheampong before heading inside the venue to witness the wedding ceremony.

Kwame Sefa Kayi's sighting marked a rare public appearance amid rumours that his job at Despite Media was in jeopardy.

Reports recently emerged that the former board member of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) under former President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, had been allegedly sacked from Despite Media after President John Dramani Mahama and the New Democratic Congress (NDC) party returned to power after their massive victory in the 2024 elections.

Kwame Sefa Kayi has been employed at Despite Media for over twenty-five years after joining them from Radio Gold. The broadcaster has been the face of Peace FM's flagship morning show, Kokrokoo, for a very long time.

The news of his alleged sacking from Despite Media emerged after his absence from the airwaves for some time. In response to the rumours in an interview, the media personality dismissed the claim and said there was no truth in it.

Kwame Sefa Kayi also explained that he had taken a break from his work and would soon return to the show.

Below is the video of Kwame Sefa Kayi at the plush wedding ceremony:

Kwame Sefa's appearance at wedding stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Anthony commented:

"We miss you papapa. When are you resuming work at Peace FM 😂😂😂?"

Gracemensah519 said:

"Observers are worried. Kwame Sefa Kayi, be happy."

Vida Lomotey115 wrote:

"Awww! Chairman, when are you coming back?"

Richard commented:

"When you stop to say a prayer, say one for me too. Chairman General."

