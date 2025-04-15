You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo, you traded a Rolex for a Casio.

These lyrics are from Shakira's viral song released after her breakup with Gerard Piqué in mid-2022. The words reflected her heartbreak and generated attention to Gerard Piqué's new girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí, rumoured to be the reason behind their split. As speculation grew, fans became eager to learn more about Clara.

Key takeaways

Clara Chía Marti began dating Gerard Piqué in August 2022 , shortly after his breakup with Shakira.

, shortly after his breakup with Shakira. She is a Spanish public relations student and model working at Piqué's company, Kosmos.

working at Piqué's company, Kosmos. Born in Barcelona in 1999, Clara comes from a middle-class family.

Despite public attention and pregnancy rumours, Clara and Piqué have not confirmed having children.

Piqué never married Shakira, though they were together for 11 years and share two children.

Clara Chía Marti's profile summary

Full name Clara Chía Marti Gender Female Date of birth 7 February 1999 Age 26 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Barcelona, Spain Current residence Barcelona, Spain Nationality Spanish Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Marga Martí Father Luis Martí Siblings One Relationship status Dating Partner Gerard Piqué College International School of Protocol Profession Model, former waitress Net worth $500,000

A closer look at Gerard Piqué's new girlfriend (Clara Chía Marti)

Gerard Piqué, the former FC Barcelona star, is dating Clara Chía Martí, a Spanish public relations student who works for his company, Kosmos. Their relationship became public in August 2022, shortly after Piqué's split from famous Hispanic singer Shakira. Despite the publicity surrounding their relationship, Clara has maintained a low profile.

Where is Clara Chía Martí from?

Clara Chía Martí is from Barcelona, Spain. She was born on 7 February 1999 to Marga and Luis Marti and is 26 years old (as of 2025). Her mother, Marga, is an administrative worker, while her father, Luis, is a lawyer based in Barcelona. Clara has a younger sister, Johana Chia.

How did Piqué meet Clara Chia Marti?

The exact details of how they met remain unclear, but reports suggest that Clara and Piqué had been seeing each other for months before going public. Clara reportedly worked in public relations for Kosmos, Piqué's sports and entertainment company.

According to the Daily Mail, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí first appeared publicly together in August 2022 at the Summerfest Cerdanya music festival.

Shortly after, they attended a wedding ceremony in Catalonia, Spain. After months of speculation, Piqué and Clara made their relationship Instagram-official in January 2023 when Gerard shared a selfie on the platform.

In May 2023, Gerard posted another selfie with his girlfriend. In the photo, the two sat together, pressing their cheeks together. He captioned the photo with a red heart emoji.

Is Gerard Piqué's girlfriend pregnant?

As of this writing, there is no information about whether Marti is pregnant. However, in 2022, rumours circulated that Gerard Piqué's girlfriend was pregnant, but there was no official confirmation from either.

Speculation arose after photos from a 2022 wedding showed what some described as a "small belly," leading to discussions in Spanish media.

Are Clara and Piqué still together?

As of April 2025, Clara Chia Marti and Gerard Piqué remain together. They recently enjoyed a trip to Morocco, where they attended a soccer match. Speculation about their relationship troubles arose in January 2025 when Piqué temporarily moved to Miami, Florida, to care for his children while Shakira was on tour.

However, he returned to Spain in February 2025 and later travelled to Morocco with Clara, suggesting their relationship was still intact.

What is Clara Chia Marti's net worth?

According to Essentially Sports, Clara Chia Marti's alleged net worth is $500,000 (as of 2025). Her primary source of income is her work at Kosmos, Gerard Piqué's sports and entertainment production company. Clara is also a model and a former waitress.

Who is Gerard Piqué's ex-wife?

Gerard Piqué was never officially married, but he was in a long-term relationship with Shakira for 11 years (2011–2022). The two met in 2010 when Shakira was filming the Waka Waka music video, the official anthem of the FIFA World Cup that year.

They had two children, Milan (born in 2013) and Sasha (born in 2015), before separating in June 2022.

FAQs

Who is Piqué with now? Gerard Piqué is currently in a relationship with Clara Chia Marti. The couple first appeared together in August 2022, shortly after Piqué's split from Shakira. Why did Shakira split from Piqué? Shakira and Gerard Piqué reportedly separated due to infidelity on Piqué's part. However, Piqué claimed that "the truth" behind the split was not out yet. Why did Piqué choose Clara? Gerard Piqué's decision to be with Clara Chía was personal, driven by his desire for a new relationship following his split from Shakira. How long have Piqué and Clara been together? Piqué and Clara Chia have reportedly been together since mid-2022. However, some reports suggest that the pair had been seeing each other for months before going public. Who is Clara Chia Marti's baby? There are no confirmed reports that Clara Chia Marti has a baby. Who are Gerard Piqué's children? Gerard Piqué and Shakira share two sons, Milan and Sasha, born in 2013 and 2015. How did Shakira find out about Piqué and Clara? Shakira reportedly discovered Piqué's alleged infidelity through an unusual clue—her strawberry jam. She noticed that someone had been eating it while she was away, even though Piqué never ate jam. Is Shakira back with Piqué? No, Shakira and Piqué have not reconciled. Shakira has been vocal about her heartbreak and has channelled her emotions into her music, including hyperbolic songs referencing their breakup. What is the age difference between Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué? Martí is 26 years old (as of 2025). She was born on 7 February 1999. Clara is 12 years younger than Gerard Piqué, born in 1987.

Gerard Piqué's girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, has been in the spotlight since their relationship became public in August 2022. Despite the media attention, their relationship remains strong. However, Clara continues to value her privacy, keeping a low profile and staying out of the public eye whenever possible.

