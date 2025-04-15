Adonten Senior High School courses and the application guide

Adonten Senior High School is a prestigious, coeducational institution renowned for its academic excellence and holistic student development. Located south of Aburi in Ghana's Eastern Region, the school boasts a rich history, a straightforward admission process, and offers diverse courses.

Adonten Senior High School is a mixed day and boarding school .

. The school was founded on 10 January 1957 by Moses Agyare Kwabi as a private school.

It was fully integrated into the public education system in the 1972/73 academic years.

The institution falls in the Category B of senior high schools in Ghana .

. The students' uniform is made of a green and white African print, popularly known as the Gucci uniform.

Adonten Senior High School history

Adonten Senior High School was founded on 10 January 1957 by Moses Agyare Kwabi as a private school in Aburi-Akuapem. Its proprietor initially managed it and also served as the part-time headmaster.

The institute was run privately until September 1963. On 1 October 1963, the Ministry of Education absorbed the school into the public education system as a day secondary school with accompanying hostels.

At the beginning of the 1972/73 academic year, the government fully took over the school's operations to provide comprehensive secondary education to the increasing number of boys and girls in the Akuapem South and North communities.

Adonten Senior High School category

The Ghana Education Service (GES) classification system categorises Adonten Senior High School as a Category B school. This categorisation is based on academic performance, infrastructure, and resource availability.

Being a Category B school, Adonten SHS boasts:

A solid academic reputation.

Well-equipped science and computer laboratories.

Dedicated teaching staff.

A track record of consistent performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This classification places it below the elite Category A schools but well above many others, making it a competitive and appealing option for students nationwide.

Adonten Senior High School courses

Adonten SHS offers a diverse range of courses that cater to various academic interests and career goals. These courses align with the Ghana Education Service curriculum and are intended to give students a solid foundation for tertiary education and beyond. Here are the main academic programs offered:

General Science

This program is designed for students interested in scientific inquiry and research, and it provides two options:

Option 1

Chemistry

Biology

Physics

Elective Mathematics

Option 2

Physics

Chemistry

General Agriculture

Animal Husbandry

General Arts

This program caters to students who are passionate in the humanities and social sciences, offering two options:

Option 1

Economics

Geography

Government

Elective Mathematics or History

Option 2

Christian Religious Studies

Government

Literature in English

French, Ga, or Akan

Business

This program provides students with core knowledge of commerce and trade. It is divided into two options:

Option 1

Economics or French

Clerical Office Duties

Typewriting

Business Management

Option 2

Economics or Elective Mathematics

Principles of Cost Accounting

Business Management

Financial Accounting

Visual Arts

Ideal for creative students interested in design, architecture, or the fine arts. The subjects include:

Graphic Design

Sculpture

General Knowledge in Art

Picture Making

Agriculture

Offers practical agricultural knowledge.

Home Economics

Designed for students pursuing fashion, hospitality, or nutrition careers. The subjects include:

Textiles

Food and Nutrition

Management in Living

Clothing and Construction

Adonten Senior High School admission process

Admission to Adonten Senior High School is primarily facilitated through the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) managed by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

New students are admitted every September based on their Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E) results. The process involves the following steps:

B.E.C.E registration: Junior high school pupils obtain entry forms for the B.E.C.E examination from the West African Examination Council (W.A.E.C) through their headteachers. During registration, they can choose Adonten Senior High School as one of their preferred options. Examination and selection: After taking the B.E.C.E., the CSSPS processes students' results and assigns placements based on performance and school preferences. Students can check their placement status online through the CSSPS portal or contact the school directly. Admission list release: The GES sends the admission list to the school, which is posted on the school's notice board for potential students to check. Admission confirmation: Visit the school with your placement form, birth certificate, original B.E.C.E. results slip, and passport photos. Pay the necessary admission fees as specified by the school and receive a prospectus detailing the required items (books, uniforms, mattresses, toiletries, etc.). Orientation and reporting: Admitted students undergo orientation to become acquainted with the school rules, environment, and academic expectations. They are then officially inducted into the Adonten SHS community.

Foreign nationals seeking admission at Adonten SHS can apply by taking a written entrance exam administered by the school. Furthermore, students from other senior high schools or new applicants can contact the administration directly for admission information.

Adonten Senior High School uniform

The uniform (popularly called the Gucci uniform) at Adonten SHS symbolises identity, discipline, and unity among students. It follows a specific dress code that differs slightly between girls and boys.

Girls' uniform:

An African print tunic (green and white) with the school crest

Black shoes and white socks

Boys' uniform:

An African print short-sleeved shirt (green and white) with the school crest

Grey shorts

Black shoes with white socks

In addition to the regular school uniform, students are provided with ceremonial attire for official school gatherings and special events and PE gear for physical education and sports.

Is Adonten Senior High School a boys or girls school?

Adonten Senior High School is a coeducational institution that enrols both male and female students.

Can a student change their course or program after admission to Adonten SHS?

Changing courses or programs at Adonten SHS after admission is possible, but not guaranteed. Students or guardians must submit a formal request for a change and provide valid reasons. Changes are authorised only during the first few weeks of the academic year. It depends on:

Available space in the desired program

Academic performance and adaptability to the new course

Approval from school officials and the Guidance & Counselling Unit

Timing (earlier requests are more likely to be considered)

Does Adonten Senior High School offer both boarding and day options?

Yes, Adonten SHS offers boarding and day alternatives to students based on their preferences. Boarding facilities are provided for students who live far from the school or choose to stay on campus for academic focus and convenience. Day scholars typically reside within a reasonable distance from the institution and commute daily.

Adonten Senior High School remains a popular choice for many students in Ghana due to its diverse academic programs, excellent facilities, and dedication to moral and intellectual development. If you aim for a well-rounded education in a reputable school, Adonten SHS offers a nurturing environment in which to thrive and grow.

