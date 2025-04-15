Sarkodie took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate Ghanaian singer Amaarae after her historic performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

The rapper was happy with the way Amaarae represented Ghana at the music festival and called her a queen and more

Many Ghanaians have also celebrated Amaarae for raising the flag of Ghana high on such a big international platform

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has praised singer Amaarae after her historic performance at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to applaud her, calling her a queen and expressing pride in how she represented Ghana on the global stage. In his post, he wrote:

"Big shouts to @amaarae the homeland beautifully represented 👑🇬🇭 a queen and more."

Amaarae made history on April 13, 2025, when she became the first Ghanaian artiste to perform a solo set at Coachella.

The event took place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, during the first weekend of the festival. Her performance was one of the most talked-about moments from the show.

She delivered a powerful set that blended her unique sound with performances from other Ghanaian acts. Amaarae performed songs by Eazzy, Joey B, La Même Gang, and the Asakaa Boys, introducing many in the crowd to an array of Ghanaian music.

The Ghanaian flag was visible throughout her performance, and she actively encouraged the audience to show support for her home country.

After the performance, many Ghanaians took to social media to show their support. They praised Amaarae for lifting the flag of Ghana high and making the country proud on such a big international platform.

Coachella is one of the world’s biggest music and arts festivals. It is held across two weekends, with the first part of this year’s edition running from April 11 to 13 and the second set for April 18 to 20.

Sarkodie's praise of Amaarae stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

law_wheezy1 said:

"Confidence is when you’re able to compliment people without feeling insecure. A KING."

UtdBherie wrote:

"The king has spoken🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾King @sarkodie please don’t listen to these loudmouths on twitter and live your beautiful life God has blessed you with… You are the Highest, and no one can take that title from you."

elton_nana commented:

"This is what we want! Not someone projecting some small bi from 9ja."

nana_yaw_jaguar wrote:

"Something none of those musicians claiming to put Ghana 🇬🇭 on the map have ever done or done. Performing other people's songs on a big stage like that and making people know their songs it is mad."

