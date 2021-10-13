From 2015, a man named Peter Dutton Sr started dating the woman he is now married to with 2 children

The man whose Twitter handle is @PeterDutton5 shared photos showing the entire love journey

YEN.com.gh has put together some of the most interesting reactions out of the thousands that they expressed

Peter Dutton Sr, a gentleman on Twitter with the handle @PeterDutton5, has caused a shake on the bird app with heartwarming photos he took with his lover from 2015 to 2021.

The photos that have been getting thousands of reactions and comments show when the couple started dating in 2015, when they got engaged in 2016, when they were married in 2017 and how their family looks with children in 2021.

The most interesting part of all the memories the couple captured was how similar their poses were, where the woman climbed the man's neck.

Social media reactions

After watching the beautiful pictures, many social media users went straight into the comment section to express their thoughts.

YEN.com.gh joined them and uprooted some of the most compelling reactions.

@TheAgozie commented:

Hi... you were a family from the minute you got serious together. Kids don't make a family. Thank you.

@MallinsonPenny said:

So gorgeous People's PM and First Family!! Two heartsFlag of Australia I think we need you more than ever !!

@AeonAcidReflux mentioned:

Now I have to see if we are related. I don't know of many people who share my last name lol

Beautiful couple creatively record their love journey

In a similar story, a beautiful Black lady and her husband have warmed hearts on social media with their creative 40-second video that shows how they met, fell in love, and journeyed to where they are now.

The footage that was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook handle of Because of Them We Can by Eunique Jones shows that the couple has two kids after being married for years.

They first met at the gym when the man requested to get the stunning young woman's phone number, which she did not hesitate to give him.

