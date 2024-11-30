A video of a beautiful encounter between a Ghanaian man and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has warmed hearts online

In the viral TikTok video, the man vowed not to leave until he gave Dr Bawumia, who was campaigning in his area a handshake

He was very delighted as the Vice President gladly shook his hand, leaving many, including netizens, in awe

A man's persistence paid off when he finally managed to shake hands with the Vice President during a recent campaign tour.

The unnamed fan, visibly excited and determined, waited patiently on the sidelines as the Vice President and his team walked through his community, campaigning ahead of the upcoming election.

This was after he vowed not to leave or allow the Vice President to leave without giving him a handshake.

As Dr Bawumia approached, the man seized the opportunity to get his handshake, pushing through the crowd and stretching his arm, undeterred by security personnel.

Dr Bawumia gladly extended his hand to reciprocate the handshake, leaving the man excited and proud.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Dr Bawumia

Netizens who saw the video were touched. While many hailed the man for his perseverance, others praised the Vice President for his humility.

@Alex TV1411Abeezey wrote:

"I can't stop smiling. I even watched it more than four times."

@Harlie wrote:

"I remember they pushed somebody’s father because he wanted to get closer to mahama."

@Mia wrote:

"I want African friends."

@oseirichard819 wrote:

"Please someone should duet this video between mahama the pusher one oooo."

@mharmheefuah8 wrote:

"For my own de3, I waved and he waved back at me and de moment I felt like a celebrity. He’s a nice man."

@Noire wrote:

"wowwwww ...............hmmm I watched a video where Mahama's guard pushed a fan away eiii vast difference."

