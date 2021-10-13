A pretty young lady from UEW called Annabell Ewurakuwaa Stephens fends for herself through vulcanizing, a skill she learned from her brother

Annabell Ewurakuwaa Stephens, a beautiful 22-year-old lady who studies Graphic Design at the University of Education, Winneba, has ventured into a male-dominated job with great enthusiasm.

Narrating her inspirational story in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Annabell indicates that she is able to take care of all her personal needs with the income she generates from the work.

"My mom is a single parent who sells cassava at the market and uses it to help me pay my fees but my accommodation and upkeep money is obtained from the work I do during vacations", she said.

According to her, although a lot of people try to discourage her from keeping up with the vulcanizing job, she relentlessly keeps working hard on it.

Annabell tells YEN.com.gh she learned the skill that is considered tedious from her brother and she got good at it after she kept practicing it for some time.

The stunning young lady further indicates that her plan is to finish her national service and after that, adequately figure out how she can combine the knowledge she has gained in school with the skill she has developed.

