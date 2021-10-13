Cleopatra Ogharadukun, an amazing young lady has been able to rise through the tough challenges life confronted her with

Growing up in a broken home, Cleopatra says she had to go some days without food & struggled to make it on her own

However, the young lady now calls the world her oyster as she has been able to obtain considerable success

A beautiful young lady called Cleopatra Ogharadukun on LinkedIn has celebrated being able to get her head above waters with regards to gaining a good source of livelihood.

Cleopatra who indicates that she grew up in a broken home recounted how she had to shuffle between two families where she never really felt she belonged.

To make matters worse, the world itself did not give Cleopatra a fair chance as, according to her, she was denied a lot of opportunities that her male counterparts got relatively easily.

In her own words:

"I went days without a decent meal, and had to navigate a world of patriarchal privilege where every effort led me only halfway in comparison to her male peers."

However, after several years, the young lady finally became fortunate against all odds to get an education - even if it meant spending more time than everyone else in pursuit of the same.

"I have seen favour and had access to opportunities that a person with her background wouldn’t ordinarily get," she mentions.

Cleopatra expressed her gratitude for all of life’s gifts and for the many friends and acquaintances who affected her life positively as she now calls the world her oyster.

