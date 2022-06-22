A Ghanaian nursing student has recently thanked top Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon for helping him financially

A grateful Ghanaian young man has recently taken to social media to express his gratitude to one of Ghana's top YouTube content creators, Kwadwo Sheldon.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @quamedelly had him thanking the YouTuber for coming to his aid by paying his nursing school fees. He then prayed and asked for God's blessings for Kwadwo Sheldon.

Young student nurse and Sheldon posing for the camera Photo credit: @quamedelly/Twitter, @kwadwosheldon/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The actual post read;

Hello @kwadwosheldon. I would like to express my gratitude towards your generous act of paying for my school fees. I can't convey how appreciative I am. God bless you so much

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 500 retweets with over 20 quote tweets and 2,002 likes.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments below;

@Mrboatengs commented:

Go higher young king . Do same for others when you get the opportunity

@espioj replied:

Nice. He might need to start his own scholarship soonCould be a good way to source even more funds and help more people

@MrDollars_gh commented:

God bless u @kwadwosheldon for putting a smile on someone's face. U will reap what u've done bro.

From @wondabwoy_nie:

When you become great, don’t forget to help others

@man_lyk_khardi replied:

Don’t forget to study hard to make him proud bro

Kwadwo Sheldon: Young lady who was Supported by top Ghanaian YouTuber Graduates with First-Class

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that well-known Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, legally known as Bernard Kwadwo Amoafo recently shared an exciting news on social media.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his verified Facebook page, Sheldon shared that one of the university students he usually supports with their semester fee successfully graduated with a first-class degree.

"So every semester I pick 5 needy tertiary students and pay off their semester fees for them.. today i received a message from one of them.. She graduated with First Class! God is the greatest!", the post read.

Source: YEN.com.gh