A young Ghanaian lady, unhappy about the recent events regarding the Dormaahene, Nana Agyemang Badu II and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called out the former.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The young lady urged the Dormaahene to cease the unwarranted jabs at Otumfuo because they weren't helping the country's development.

Ghanaian lady wants unwarranted attacks on the Asantehene to cease. Image source: Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

She accused Nana Agyemang Babu II of trying to disunite Ghanaians, especially the people of Bono, Ahafo and its surroundings and Ashantis, with his remarks.

The young lady, however, stated bluntly that Ghanaians would not condone any act that would divide Ghanaians.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh