Ghanaian Lady Calls Out Dormaahene Over Comments Against Otumfuo, Video Goes Viral
A young Ghanaian lady, unhappy about the recent events regarding the Dormaahene, Nana Agyemang Badu II and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called out the former.
The young lady urged the Dormaahene to cease the unwarranted jabs at Otumfuo because they weren't helping the country's development.
She accused Nana Agyemang Babu II of trying to disunite Ghanaians, especially the people of Bono, Ahafo and its surroundings and Ashantis, with his remarks.
The young lady, however, stated bluntly that Ghanaians would not condone any act that would divide Ghanaians.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh