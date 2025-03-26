Mahama releases first batch of District Chief Executive nominees

President John Mahama has nominated his first batch of District Chief Executives covering eight regions

The Western, Western North, Ashanti, Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Central, Greater Accra and Eastern are yet to get nominees

Mahama terminated the appointments of Akufo-Addo's Chief Executives for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies in January

President John Mahama has nominated a new batch of District Chief Executives for eight out of the 16 regions.

The first batch of nominees features 72 names. Ghana has 261 districts.

President John Mahama nominates first batch of District Chief Executives

The outstanding regions are Western, Western North, Ashanti, Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Central, Greater Accra and Eastern.

These nominees will spearhead local governance and development across the country if approved

The nominations are being made in line with Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936.

The nominations must receive the approval of two-thirds of the district assembly.

List of District Chief Executive nominees

Structure of local government in Ghana

The assemblies are the highest units of local government in Ghana. There are three types of assemblies; metropolitan, municipal and district.

There are also sub-district political and administrative structures which are subordinate bodies of the assemblies.

These include sub-metropolitan, district, urban, town, zonal and area councils and unit committees.

They perform functions assigned to them by law or delegated to them by the assemblies.

Local government is enshrined in the constitution (Article 241/3), as is decentralisation (Article 240/2).

Article 35(5d) requires the state ‘to take appropriate measures to ensure decentralisation in administrative and financial machinery of government and to give opportunities to people to participate in decision-making at every level in national life and government’.

The constitution also establishes the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) and provides that ‘not less than 5% of the total revenues of Ghana’ be paid into it for use in district assembly capital works (see section 9

MMDCEs sacked by Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama terminated the appointments of all Chief Executives for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies from the Akufo-Addo era back in January.

The directors of the various districts are expected to take over as the local government heads in their respective districts.

The president also revoked the appointments of Assembly Members appointed under the just-ended Akufo-Addo administration.

Mahama is yet to appoint new heads of the various local governments.

