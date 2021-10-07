A young man has shared a short clip of a house of GHC11k he inspected as he went searching for a rented apartment

Many people could not believe a house so small would go for such an outrageous amount as some wondered if the clip showed it all

Among those who reacted to the video were those of the opinion that there should be a law that cautions fleecing landlords

A video showing an apartment in the Ajah area of Lagos state that goes for GHC11, 000 yearly rent has stirred massive reactions on social media.

A man with the social media handle @ETUKMMA who posted the video said that he saw the apartment in a plush neighbourhood when he went house hunting.

People wanted to know if that's all there is to the house. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Everything looks small

He added that when he got home and saw everything that he owns, he wondered how they would fit in the apartment.

The apartment that looks like a self contain has a living room not more than the size of a regular home passage.

The kitchen also looks small. The bathroom and the toilet are no better. Nigerians who reacted to the video wondered why landlords could be so wicked.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 4,000 comments after it was reposted by @instablog9ja on Instagram.

Where is the house?

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

shedrackofficial said:

"With that money you’ll get a duplex in Ibadan."

adamazi_prisca said:

"That’s a Slice of Apartment."

imwesttt asked:

"We've seen the kitchen and the bathroom, but where's the house gan gan?"

therealshantelhoney said:

"For real, there should be an organization or law that shouldn’t allow this kind of extortion. What the hell is this room??? It even the ridiculous prices they put on them… such gut."

sir_eltee said:

"Where is the room? This is a storage room na."

official_soicm said:

"Please where’s the bedroom? I see kitchen, bathroom/toilet ... don’t tell me that hallway is bedroom&living room."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an apartment of one bedroom in Abuja which the rent price goes for N1.6 million has got people talking about its design on social media.

Posting snaps of the house on social media, a handle @comfortzone23 said the basic rent for the house is GHC11,800 but the first payment is that much because the cost of everything in the house is included.

It also revealed that whoever pays the rent takes possession of the items as the first owner who bought them brand new is relocating abroad.

