Multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall star, Charles Nii Armah Mensah famed as Shatta Wale is smiling all the way to the bank after breaking Betway's money box.

In a number of posts sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified social media handles of Shatta Wale and Betway, it was reported that the dancehall artiste had won GHC168,593.17 from betting.

The winning bet slips the Taking Over hitmaker posted showed that he placed his bet on just 2 slips which together won him the whopping amount.

Both winning betting slips showed that Shatta Wale placed a wager on 19 separate teams staking GHC2,000 and GHC1,500 on the different slips.

All the predictions that the dancehall artiste made - that there would be at least 2 goals in all the matches - went in his favour and he won the mouthwatering cashout amount.

Taking to Facebook, Shatta Wale announced his recent gold mine and flaunted his Betway account balance for all to see.

He captioned the post: "Life is a gamble ,I just won 1 ... 169,547.35Ghc".

The Ayoo hitmaker could not keep calm following his fortune and went on a posting spree on social media.

"Never lost in anything I placed my mind to. Money ah di target everyday when I wake up Thanks Betway Ghana. Fans go on there and try ,shatta spirit is with you. Money deh beeee chaleeee," Shatta Wale wrote on Facebook.

Many of his fans took to the comment section to congratulate the dancehall star and asked hi to share his predictions next time.

