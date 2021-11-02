100 suspected criminals and prostitutes in Kasoa have been arrested

About a hundred suspected criminals and prostitutes are in the grips of the Central Regional Police Command.

Their arrest was carried out in three separate operations conducted in nightclubs at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region according to a report by Accra-based Starr FM.

The report further stated that the police said the suspects were in the nightclubs smoking and doing indecent things to women with bottles and their fingers.

Photo of some of the criminals picked up at Kasoa Photo credit: Starrfmonline.com

Source: UGC

The Deputy Central Regional Police Commander ACP Oduro Amaning revealed that the situation they met in the nightclubs was terrible and degrading to the women.

ACP Oduro Amaning entreated parents to monitor the activities of their female children and also search their bags before going out to reduce the level of deviant behaviour ongoing in the country.

The suspects have been taken to the Kasoa Police station awaiting to be processed for court.

Over 340 suspected criminals at Kasoa arrested

In April 2021, over 340 suspected criminals at Kasoa and its environs in the central region were rounded up by the police on Thursday, April 29.

Both women and men who were suspected to be criminals and prostitutes operating in the area were included.

The operation dubbed OPERATION STORM KASOA according to the police was part of their efforts to clamp down on criminals in the area.

The swoop was carried out at Kasoa Millenium City, Kasoa, Awutu Breku, Gomoa Fetteh, Ofakor and, surrounding areas.

During the swoop in their various makeshift structures and hideouts, the police retrieved substances suspected to be Indian hemp, weapons, and over 200 motorbikes.

The Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Habiba Twumasi said it was necessary to carry out the swoop to rid the city of criminal activities that have recently become rife in the area.

Source: Yen