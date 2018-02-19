BECE placement 2022: Easy and complete step-by-step guide

Ghana's Ministry of Education commissions GES (Ghana Education Service) to oversee the BECE placement of Junior High School graduates into Senior High Schools (SHS)/Senior High Technical Schools (SHTS) and Technical and Vocational Education & Training (TVET) Institutes. GES conducts the process using an automated system called CSSPS (Computerized School Selection and Placement System).

Junior High School students in Ghana receive BECE certificates upon passing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). Therefore, a JHS candidate's BECE grades determine if they qualify to join SHS, SHTS, or TVETs.

BECE Placement in 2022

Parents and guardians should encourage students to join schools the GES has placed them. However, since learners can not change their placed schools immediately or when they are first-year students, they must wait until the next academic year's GES school placement enrollment to apply for a transfer.

When will the BECE school placement be released in 2022?

The Ministry of Education announced BECE placement results on Saturday, 26th March 2022, after the Ghana Education Service's Computerized School Selection and Placement System had allocated candidates institutions to join.

Meanwhile, students with challenges with 2021 CSSPS placements should report their issues to the placement system management via the toll-free number 0302987654. As for learners in the 2022 placements, they should wait till 2023 to report their challenges.

How to check BECE placement in 2022

You can only check your placed school if you have a BECE Placement Checker code. Buy a Placement Checker Card at an accredited vendor. Scratch the back of the card to see the pin/code. Alternatively, get the code via mobile money services or the CSSPS online portal.

How to buy a BECE Placement Checker with mobile money

The BECE placement checker Short Code *447*160# works on all networks. Therefore,

Dial the placement checker short code *447*160# on your phone and press the call button.

Select 2 in the menu to choose E-Voucher .

. Select 2 again to choose BECE .

. Select 2 to choose Placement Checker .

. Select 1 to Continue .

. Input your name and other required details, then follow the prompts to pay GH₵ 10.00.

You will receive a text message or email confirmation and your Placement Checker Code

Proceed to check your BECE placement.

How to buy a BECE Placement Checker code online

The Computerized School Selection and Placement online portal can automatically give you a placement checker card code. Here is how it is done:

Visit the CSSPS website (it is also the CSSPS BECE School Placement Checker Portal).

Select buy e-voucher .

. Enter your BECE index number and click Buy BECE Placement .

and click . Choose your payment method.

Approve/confirm the GH₵ 10.00 e-voucher payment.

The system will instantly generate an e-voucher code for you to use when checking your BECE School placement.

How to check BECE Placement via SMS

Text your index number and completion year to 1060 using any network. The last two digits should be the year you did your BECE, e.g. 1072589992221 for the 2021 JHS candidates. You will receive an SMS indicating the institution you have been placed. Please note that this is not a free service. The fee is charged on your airtime.

How to check and print CSSPS BECE Placement Form

After successfully buying a BECE Placement Checker code, here is how you use them to establish the institution CSSPS placed you:

Visit the CSSPS Placement Checker Portal.

Click Placement Option .

. Enter a ten-digit index number and the year of JHS completion at the end (which is 21 in this case), e.g. 1234567890 21

Enter the BECE Placement Checker code (serial number and pin)

Click on Submit and wait for the system to display a form showing the institution you have been placed in.

and wait for the system to display a form showing the institution you have been placed in. Print and fill out the BECE Placement Form (also called WAEC/BECE Placement Form), attach your passport, and send the documents to your CSSPS placed institution.

The CSSPS system will redirect you for self-placement if it has not allocated a school for you. More school vacancies are available in the self-placement module for students who miss slots during the automatic placement process.

Additionally, candidates who check their schools via SMS should still use the Placement Checker codes and visit the CSSPS portal to print their BECE Placement Forms.

How to fill BECE Placement Form

Learn how to fill BECE Placement Form using an online template. Practice severally to overcome anxiety when filling out the actual placement form.

When is BECE done?

Students usually do this national exam in June after three years of their JHS Education. The exam usually lasts for a week unless emergency cancellations and postponements happen.

BECE subjects candidates take

Here is a list of the subjects Ghanaian candidates study for their BECE exams:

Mathematics

Information Communication and Technology ( I.C.T)

Social studies

Ghanaian Language

French

Religious and Moral Education (R.M.E)

Integrated Science

English Language Arts

Basic Design and Technology (B.D.T)

JHS students' registration in CSSPS placed schools

After the Ghana Education Service approves CSSPS' BECE school placements, admissions begin in October. Registrations usually end in early November, after which schools submit reports of admitted students to GES.

What if the candidate did not qualify?

The candidate chooses four schools they would like to join. What if they don’t qualify in any of their dream choice school? Well, the student goes through a self-placement process by selecting Senior High Schools (SHS), Vocational Education & Training (TVET) Institutes, and Senior High Technical Schools (SHTS) that still have vacancies and wait for CSSPS' approval.

Has the 2022 BECE placement been released?

The Ghana Education Service announced BECE school placement in 2022 on Saturday, 26th March. Therefore, the CSSPS portal is currently closed.

How do I check my BECE 2022 placement?

A CSSPS school placement checker in 2022 requires you to do the following:

Buy a BECE Placement Checker code use these three methods:

Dial BECE placement checker Short Code *447*160# on any network and follow the prompts to buy a placement checker pin. Buy an e-voucher pin from the CSSPS online portal. Purchase a BECE placement checker card from an accredited vendor and scratch the back to see the pin.

Use the placement checker code or e-voucher pin on the CSSPS portal to check the school you have been allocated.

Alternatively, send your index number and completion year to 1060 using any network. You will receive an SMS showing your school.

What is the price of the BECE School Placement Checker pin?

A BECE School Placement Checker code costs GH₵ 10.00 online, via mobile money, or at any accredited vendor.

Ghana's Ministry of Education and GES ensure that BECE placement is a fair process. Students who miss slots can undergo the self-placement process, and those dissatisfied with their allocated institutions can transfer schools after one academic year

