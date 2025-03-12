Kwaku Manu was on set with Portia Asare and could not hide his admiration as she walked past him, praising her beauty

The actor stared at the beautiful actress as she walked majestically and rained compliments on her in the Twi language, which made her smile

The video amused social media users who agreed with Kwaku Many regarding the beauty of the actress and also expressed their love for her

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu could not hide his admiration for actress Portia Asare when they met on set.

The beautiful moment, captured in a video, showed him watching her intently as she walked past, praising her elegance in the Twi language. His words brought a warm smile to her face as she turned back to look at him.

Portia Asare, who has gained fame for her grace and beauty, was dressed in a flowing green outfit that complemented her rich skin tone. Her short hairstyle added a touch of sophistication, further enhancing her striking appearance.

The video attracted a lot of attention on TikTok, where it was shared, with fans agreeing with Kwaku Manu’s admiration. Many took to the comments to express their own appreciation for the actress, who has long been celebrated for her exquisite looks.

This is not the first time Portia Asare has left people mesmerized. Not long ago, Ghanaian musician Ypee was also caught on camera admiring her at an event.

The viral clip showed him seated behind her, unable to take his eyes off her as she spoke to the audience. His attentive gaze did not go unnoticed and had social media users teasing that he might have a soft spot for the actress.

Portai Asare's beauty turns heads

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nana nketiah said:

"Portia my crush."

Nana Kwame commented:

"Don't let funny face see this or else you will hear your name from a different angle.😂"

Maame Feli

"I love you with all my heart, sis. you are naturally beautiful 😍😍😍😍 God richly bless you."

OSOFO ANDREWS commented:

"You've always been a beautiful woman since we saw you on the screen during our childhood days."

Someone's Favourite said:

"So one person got all this beauty. Where did I go when beauty was being shared."

hannahmensah3733 wrote:

"Why can't a beautiful woman like this find a husband who will understand and love her?"

Galaxy Adjei said:

"I will join you, bro kwaku. sake of beauty heaven Abo me."

Kwaku Manu lauds Lil Win

Kwaku Manu, in a video, praised Lil Win's acting and reminisced about their hey days together and how they formed a formidable partnership that was difficult to replicate.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor mentioned that the chemistry between him and Lil Win was unmatched and noted how they knew each other's acting styles and cues off head.

Many social media users agreed with Kwaku Manu and recalled numerous iconic performances the duo put up and entertained Ghanaians during their prime.

