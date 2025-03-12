Kofi Gabs, in a throwback video that surfaced on social media, sang Shatta Wale's Taking Over while drinking beer at a pub in Ghana

In the trending video, the social commentator carried a cup of beer on his head as he sang the song and made merry with other folks

Mr Happiness, who is a Dutch citizen after renouncing Ghana, had social media users pointing out how much better he looked now

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A throwback video of Kofi Gabs, also known as Mr Happiness, has surfaced on social media, showing him enjoying himself at a pub in Ghana.

Kofi Gabs sings and drinks beer in a throwback video to his time in Ghana. Photo source: kofigabs

Source: TikTok

In the video, he was singing Shatta Wale's Taking Over while drinking beer. At one point, he balanced the cup on his head as he sang and interacted with people around him.

The resurfaced video has sparked reactions, with many social media netizens pointing out how different he looks now compared to back then.

Kofi Gabs, who is now based in Amsterdam, has changed significantly since leaving Ghana. He had grown a thicker beard and developed a brighter complexion since relocating.

Not long ago, he renounced his Ghanaian citizenship, a request that was granted by the Government of Ghana through the Interior Ministry. As a result, he handed over his Ghanaian passport and other documents, cutting all legal ties with his birth country.

With his new Dutch passport, Kofi Gabs can now travel to over 180 countries without a visa. Despite having the option to keep dual citizenship, he chose to fully embrace his new nationality for personal reasons.

Since relocating, he has taken up a janitorial job in the Netherlands after leaving his printing business in Ghana.

Kofi Gabs is a Ghana-born social media sensation. Photo source: kofigabs

Source: Instagram

Kofi Gabs' throwback video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Prynx123 said:

"Showers of blessing, Mr.Happiness."

izinu hayiru alhassan wrote:

"He dey drink alcohol 🍷 long time."

Quajo disciple said:

"You ankasa the thing dey your blood inside already."

Emmanuel Hudson commented:

"The alcoholism be like them take born him oo."

painkiller said:

"The man he likes beer 🍺 since he no get money."

Holydaddynosex commented:

"He has a good stomach By now he might be pregnant."

ON GHOD🇦🇪 said:

"He started drinking beer no be today.😂"

Suge knight wrote:

"Enka wo tina Ghana enka wa ye k)wesanii kese3 paa."

Nike said:

"Hmmm, life is not easy in Ghana here Oooh, see live transformation."

Rayson commented:

"So the enjoyment is now ooo 😊🤩happy yourself, Mr. Happiness."

Makay said:

"But he knew his child was in the Netherlands 🇳🇱, so definitely he’ll definitely get there! Without any hope, do you think you can be happy like this, Ghana 🇬🇭?"

Kofi Gabs eats fufu in recent video

Despite having zero interest in being a Ghanaian citizen, new Dutch resident Kofi Gabs loves food from his homeland.

YEN.com.gh reported that he shared a video of himself happily enjoying a bowl of fufu with an assortment of protein.

Those who watched the video teased him for not letting go of Ghanaian dishes despite renouncing his citizenship.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh