Ghanaian social media sensation "Official Starter" has unveiled a significant billboard at a busy market square

The billboard features an image of the market women and an inscription stating, "Burna Boy loves the market women from the Happy Town Project"

This gesture is supported by the Happy Town Project, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) dedicated to bringing happiness to individuals working on the streets and in the markets

A heartwarming gesture by the beloved Ghanaian figure, "Official Starter", has captured the essence of community and social media.

Official Starter, renowned for his spirited dance videos featuring market women on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, has unveiled a gigantic billboard at a bustling market square.

The prominent billboard proudly displays an image of the market women, accompanied by an inscription that reads, "Burna Boy loves the market women from the Happy Town Project."

This gesture not only celebrates Official Starter's bond with the market women but also depicts the power of social media in fostering positive connections.

At the core of this initiative is the Happy Town Project, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) founded by Official Starter and dedicated to bringing happiness to the lives of individuals who work diligently on the streets and in the markets.

Through the support and recognition garnered by figures like Official Starter, the project aims to uplift the spirits of these valued community members.

Ghanaians react to the video of Official Starter's market women

Below are some heartwarming comments that trailed the exciting video from the Makola Market.

lovettmariaking said:

This so emotionally remarkable ✨✨ to all our Mamas well done and thank you for remaining happy putting in the work. To the @officialstarter_ Raja God bless you for initiating this move and putting smiles on our Mamas faces. God bless you all ❤️

heebazack mentioned:

Tell that my tuna seller not to overprice because she turn celeb ooyoo

frankitah stated:

This guy is just an extra O human herh!!! You'll go far beyond human understanding. Thank Burna I love you more for this

Watch the unveiling of the billboard below:

Burna Boy shares heartwarming photo with Makola market women and their billboard

Meanwhile, the Grammy award-winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy delighted fans with a captivating photo featuring the women of Makola market posing alongside their newly erected billboard.

This heartwarming moment followed the traders' spirited dance to Burna Boy's "City Boys," a track from his recently released album "I Told Them."

The touching images garnered widespread admiration and applause, spreading joy among viewers.

Akrobeto tests dome market traders' news-reading skills in hilarious video

In another story, Akrobeto, known for his humorous takes on UTV's "The Real News," recently visited the Dome market to challenge the reading fluency of local traders.

To debunk claims that he was the only media personality with reading difficulties, Akrobeto's video had many viewers in fits of laughter as they shared their thoughts on the entertaining segment.

