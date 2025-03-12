Following the 2025 budget, some concerns have been raised about the continued lack of clarity on the 24-hour economy policy.

The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, for example, questioned the absence of a clear implementation plan for the much-touted policy.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson says the government would be presenting the 24-Hour Economy policy to Parliament in due course.

He gave a positive review of the budget but said there were still gaps that need addressing.

Cudjoe questioned the lack of clear policy guidelines and funding commitments.

“The President and his government have spoken about the 24-hour economy, but there is little in the budget that explains how it will work.”

“These are not necessarily bad policies, but they are modest. They are unlikely to make a major impact on the unemployment crisis we face. If we are serious about job creation, we need bigger, well-funded interventions."

In the 2025 budget, Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson said the government would be presenting the 24-Hour Economy policy to Parliament in due course.

This policy will contribute to addressing Ghana’s structural economic challenges by creating an integrated, efficient and increasingly export-driven industrial economy that fully utilises our national resources, capital and labour power.

Right after the 2025 budget presentation, Minority Leader Alex Afenyo-Markin accused Forson of excluding the 24-hour economy policy from the 2025 budget.

"The youth of this country have been waiting for this 24-hour economy policy, and the minister comes here to tell us that the policy will be brought later?"

Shamima Muslim, the Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, reminded that the finance ministry was not the implementing agency of the 24-hour economy.

"Just last week, the president met Goosie Tanoh and his team to get an update on what they are doing to roll ot that project as well as the accelerated programme."

David Amoateng, the President of the Traders Advocacy Group, told YEN.com.gh that the government needed to focus on creating an enabling environment for businesses.

“I see 24 hour economy as a by product of a good economy. You can’t force the 24 hour economy on anyone.”

About the 24-hour economy

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) unveiled the ambitious 24-hour economy policy proposal ahead of the country's forthcoming general elections in 2024.

The 24-hour economy will be mainly anchored on President John Mahama’s overarching vision to create sustainable jobs for Ghanaians.

The 24-hour economy is meant to create sustainable jobs for Ghanaians

The government said this will be achieved through his agenda to: modernize and mechanize agriculture; provide incentives for the private sector to thrive; promote agro-processing and manufacturing; and transform Ghana into an import substitution and export-led economy, among others.

Businesses and companies that wish to take advantage of the incentive packages under the policy, will be required to voluntarily sign onto the 24-hour economy policy.

