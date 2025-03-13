A new video on Julian Alvarez's disallowed penalty kick has surfaced amid ongoing debate on whether the goal should have stood

The decision by VAR to chalk off Alvarez's penalty ultimately played a role in Atletico Madrid's elimination from the Champions League

Meanwhile, their city rivals, Real Madrid, will face Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the competition

Fresh footage has provided some form of clarity on the controversial decision to overturn Julian Alvarez’s penalty during a tense shootout in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

The call, which played a decisive role in Atletico Madrid’s elimination at the hands of Real Madrid, has sparked widespread debate among fans and analysts alike.

Julian Alvarez appeared to have kicked the ball twice before scoring during post-match penalty shootouts in Atletico Madrid's loss to Real. Photos by Quality Sport Images and Eurasia Sport Images.

Avarez's penalty: Pivotal moment in the shootout

After securing a 1-0 victory in the second leg, Atletico had managed to level the tie 2-2 on aggregate, forcing the contest into penalties.

Alvarez, tasked with Atleti’s second spot-kick, stepped up with confidence.

Julian Alvarez joined his teammates to appreciate the Atletico Madrid fans at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano after their defeat on penalty shootouts. Photo by Florencia Tan Jun.

Despite an unfortunate slip, the Argentine forward managed to fire a powerful strike past Thibaut Courtois, with the ball nestling just beneath the crossbar.

However, celebrations were short-lived. VAR intervened, and after a lengthy review, the goal was chalked off—on the grounds of a double touch, the BBC reports.

Understanding the rule behind the decision

According to IFAB’s 2024/25 Laws of the Game, a penalty is deemed complete when:

"The ball stops moving, goes out of play, or the referee stops play for an offence; the kicker may not play the ball a second time," as noted by the FA.

Alvarez, in his attempt to strike cleanly, had unintentionally made contact with the ball using both feet due to his slip—rendering the effort invalid under the laws of the game.

New video confirms VAR’s decision

A Marca-released video has since confirmed what the officials initially spotted.

The footage depicts Alvarez’s standing foot making involuntary contact with the ball just before he completed his strike.

With this evidence now circulating, a shift in fan sentiment has emerged, with many accepting that the ruling was correct.

Fan reactions to the decision

Once divided, supporters have now acknowledged the legitimacy of the call, sharing their views on X (formerly Twitter):

@PubliusY7 wrote:

"It’s so obvious at this point."

@MubashirHasanu2 stated with certainty:

"It‘s clear... There is a double touch."

@Jimmyaruyo chimed in:

"Beautiful double touch."

@Pr0B5 added:

"Clearly double touch."

@ojogiwaso concluded:

"Two touches."

A costly but correct call

While Atletico Madrid’s exit was undoubtedly heartbreaking, the sequence of events underscores the importance of VAR’s role in ensuring fair play.

The moment may have been controversial, but with the rules applied correctly, Real Madrid’s 4-2 triumph in the shootout remains unquestionable.

As the dust settles, this incident serves as a reminder of football’s fine margins, where a split-second slip can alter the course of a season.

Barcelona page criticises Madrid's progression

YEN.com.gh also reported that Real Madrid's dramatic progression in the Champions League has ignited intense controversy.

A well-known unofficial Barcelona X account described it as "one of the most shameless robberies in football history."

