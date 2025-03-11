Fameye has shared his thoughts after playing with Stonebwoy at the O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire in London

The singer took to social media to hint at the impact of Stonebwoy's show on his billing potential and technical rider

The post detailing his experience from Ghana to London where Stonebwoy's Independence concert was held has stoked a frenzy online

Ghanaian singer Fameye has shared his review after a spectacular run night supporting Stonebwoy at the latter's recent show in London.

Fameye hails Stonebwoy after their show at the O2 Sheperd's Bush Empirein London. Photo Source: Fameye, Stonebwoy

He was one of two supporting acts from Ghana including hiplife sensation AraTheJay who joined Stonebwoy on stage in London on March 8. Fameye said,

"Thank you for flying the team in business class and also top tier hotel 🤲🏽 promoters for book private jet be that oo🦁 Abom."

Fameye's praise for Stonebwoy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gatheered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Fameye's post about Stonebwoy's show.

Robert Mogabi said:

I love the way you are always Real. Abom X Bhim Nation to the world 🌎

Jeff Uday wrote:

Thank you for acknowledging the bhim president, we appreciate your presence and support too

Dumega Alfred K Dufe noted:

Peter, Peter, Peter I want you peoples to fly me among you to experience the energy ✈️🛫🛫 am ready to go

John Gameli Galley added:

All be Stonebwoy doing.. I love how Boy understand the show business and treating our Artistes them right. God bless Stonebwoy

Dr Louisa parties hard in London

Several videos of Dr Louisa in London supporting her husband's stint at the O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire have popped up online.

She was in her usual cheerful mode rattling her husband's infectious music lyrics from the audience.

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Louisa was spotted at the music venue with football stars Mohammed Kudus and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

