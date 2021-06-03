I stopped attending church because too many ladies were tempting me - Amerado

Amerado Burner has revealed that the reason he has not gone to any church for the past 2 years has been to avoid temptation from ladies

According to the Ghanaian rapper, he has no issue moving with ladies outside the church but he can't do that in the house of God

He said the ladies included choristers, ushers, and other members who loved his dreadlocks in particular

Ghanaian rapper, Amerado Burner, has said that he stopped going to church because there were too many ladies who were tempting him to go out with them.

In an interview with Joy News, the talented Ghanaian rapper indicated that he used to sing at the Grace Pillar Chapel and too many ladies including choristers, ushers, and more were falling for him.

According to him, he finds no trouble sinning with ladies outside the church but coming to the house of God to engage in that habit is something he will never do.

Amerado also mentioned that the ladies particularly loved his dreadlocks but he had to stop attending the church two years ago to avoid their temptation.

What Ghanaians are saying

Below were some comments from Ghanaians on the post:

Albert Kwasi Avor found no sense in it:

Nonsense...... See this one.

Rawdeal C Note thought the rapper was attempting to be hilarious but indicated that his statements were not funny:

Look at him,and you think is funny

Raphael Mera Komla said:

Fools everywhere

Samuel Asante-Nnuro found the pronouncements mysterious

Ns3mhunu.!

Photos of Ghanaian rapper Amerado

Source: UGC

Pastors in each branch of a church I attend in Ghana proposed to me - Abena Magis narrates

Meanwhile, Abena Magis, a popular Ghanaian relationship advisor on Facebook has said that there is a particular church in Ghana that she will never attend.

In an interview with Joy News sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Facebook handle of the organization, Abena said at every branch of the church that she visited, there was a pastor who proposed love to her.

She explained that although she is married, the pastors do not care about that as all they want from her is to say yes to their proposals.

Source: YEN.com.gh