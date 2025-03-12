Popular diminutive TikTok star Small Pin has courted attention after a new video of him surfaced online

The TikTok star was spotted in the now-viral video racing with his colleague in the industry Biggie

Small Pin left netizens who saw the video in awe as he defeated Biggie, a plus-sized man in the man

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Small Pin, a popular diminutive Ghanaian man has left netizens in awe after a video of him racing with a colleague TikToker, Biggie surfaced on social media.

The TikTok star effortlessly beat his contender, a plus-sized man in the 100-meter race, leaving onlookers in awe.

Small Pin defeats Biggie in a 100m race. Image source: Small Pin

Source: TikTok

Biggie and Small Pin started the race on a good note, both optimistic about winning, but as the competition intensified, their endurance and strategy were put to the test, unveiling who truly had what it takes to cross the finish line first.

Biggie, who initially bragged about winning the race gave up in the middle of the competition. After taking a few strides, he withdrew from the contest, leaving Small Pin to complete the race alone.

Small Pin picked up speed and sprinted towards the finish line and eventually completed the race, making him the winner of the competition.

Biggie explains why he quit the race

The video ended with a friendly banter between Biggie and Small Pin. Biggie in the video explained why he gave up in the middle of the race. He playfully accused Small Pin of seeking spiritual help from Benin to win the race.

Small Pin on the other hand clarified that he won the race because he is a good athlete. He explained that he was among the best athletes back in school.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh