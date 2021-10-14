Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage is in a big dilemma after a video of her intimate time with her present lover got leaked online

The singer owned up that she was the one in the video and couldn't wrap her head around the memes that will follow it up

She appealed to her fans to keep defending her in the difficult time and they have reacted to her pleas

Nigerian female music superstar, Tiwa Savage has spoken about a leaked intimate tape with her current partner.

Tiwa Savage opens up on leaked intimate tape. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: UGC

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Tiwa said in an interview that she was blackmailed by someone who demanded a certain amount in other not to leak the said intimate tape.

But she decided not to part with her money because the blackmailer might demand more money in the future.

Tiwa further revealed during the interview that the tape is not from someone working closely with her, it was posted by accident on Snapchat and quickly deleted.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She said someone got the tape before it got deleted and it is a short video:

"It is going to be out there and I can just imagine the memes. I just found out yesterday."

The singer said she could not stop the blackmailers from distributing the video but would rather own up to it and she is not ashamed of it because the person in the video is who she is presently dating.

She pleaded with her fans who will receive part of the backlash and memes that is giving her sleepless nights.

Read the full text below:

Fans reactions:

The Somebody Son crooner has got some encouraging words from fans in her trying period.

YEN.com.gh captured some of their comments, read below:

Grt_khali:

"Which kind nonsense excuse is this. Anyways Tiwa savage shouldn’t allow anybody blackmail her with her sex tape. She should just take some part of the clip and put it inside ‘Somebody’s son’ Video. The music video goes viral, she makes more money, the other id1ot goes home with nothing."

Amaka_paloma:

"People that record themselves while making out get mind sha."

Callmedamy:

"Don’t worry we won’t judge you ...last last we all are doing same things behind close doors."

Foodie_that_cooks:

"Even kim K had a leaked sex tape! Tiwa calm down jor whatever happens we meeuuvvee!"

Nana_ayomi:

"Clout chaser we await your video."

Tonto Dikeh exposes married dancer Jane Mena

During popular actress, Tonto Dikeh and her ex-Kpokpogri GHc148 million lawsuit tussle, she dragged a popular dancer, Jane Mena into the dirty fight.

Tonto claimed Kpokpogri has several sex tapes of the popular dancer in his possession when they were having fun while he was in a relationship with her.

Tonto said Kpokpogri has tapes of other married women in his possession but he would expose them in a matter of time.

Source: Yen