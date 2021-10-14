Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has got people gushing over her after a happy video of her was spotted online

The mother of one was seen with American singer Brandy showing off their dance steps to the song they made together

Some fans couldn't help but comment on Brandy's ageless beauty as they noted that she looks cute

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage does not seem to be bothered by her blackmailer's threat over an intimate tape or the criticism of Nigerians including some of her colleagues over the matter.

A video showing the mother of one and her American colleague Brandy was recently spotted on social media and Tiwa looked happy.

Both women were seen dancing to the song Somebody Son they made together while showing off different dance steps.

Tiwa Savage dances with Brandy. Photos: @eddiempr

Tiwa was donning a blue-coloured Adire print dress while Brandy wore orange two-piece outfit. The women seemed to have practised their dance steps together as they were in sync.

Watch the beautiful video below:

Nigerians speak

Fans of the singer gushed over the women and many complimented the American singer's beautiful look.

sheddyonthebeat:

"Love it."

woskethoughts:

"Brandy is so cute."

lalaakindoju:

"This is so cute."

bacta_xx:

"Brandy still dey."

unclescratch:

"Shhhh Brandy is actually a vampire! Don’t tell anyone I told you."

abelpter:

"Brandy is beautiful. It's like she's ageing backwards."

thankful127:

"Brandy hasn’t aged a bit."

Tiwa Savage explains how her intimate tape got leaked

Singer Tiwa Savage said her intimate tape was mistakenly leaked by her current boyfriend on Snapchat. She said someone got the tape before it got deleted and it is a short video.

The singer said she could not stop the blackmailers from distributing the video but would rather own up to it and she is not ashamed of it because the person in the video is who she is presently dating.

She pleaded with her fans who will receive part of the backlash and memes that is giving her sleepless nights. Amazingly, the Somebody Son crooner got some encouraging words from fans in her trying period.

Source: Yen.com.gh