Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has opened more can of worms against her politician ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri

In reaction to Kpokpogri’s N10 billion lawsuit against her, Tonto said he needed to answer to the law for having recordings of her and releasing them to the public

Not stopping there, Tonto added that Kpokpogri had several sex tapes of the popular dancer, Jane Mena, in his possession

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is obviously not one to go down without a fight and she has involved well-known dancer, Jane Mena, in her drama with her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri.

Taking to social media, Tonto reacted to the lawsuit filed by Kpokpogri against her and the DSS where he demanded N10 billion in compensation.

The actress took to her page to once again share the leaked tapes of Kpokpogri speaking with another lady about his ‘sexcapades’ while with Tonto.

Tonto Dikeh exposes Jane Mena as she reacts to Kpokpogri's lawsuit. Photos: @tontolet, @kpokpogri, @janemena

In the caption of the post, Tonto noted that Kpokpogri needs to answer to the law for illegally recording her private moments and allegedly sharing them on social media.

She wrote:

“After listening to these leaked voice note between JOSEPH EGBRI(fake name Prince kpokpogri) and merit, I personally called my relationship off with a man I honestly did LOVE.

"Now this is not enough for blackmail and lies but it’s all good and great.

"Respectfully, all we are asking is come answer to the law for your illegal recording and release of my private moments (A CRIME) that happened months back before I actually respectfully ended this relationship, extortion (A CRIME), blackmail(A CRIME) amongst other things alleged about you.”

Tonto Dikeh involves Jane Mena in messy scandal with ex-boyfriend

Not stopping there, Tonto also used the opportunity to claim that Kpokpogri had several sex tapes of the popular dancer, Jane Mena, in his possession as well as those of other married women.

The actress added that if he had not blackmailed them with it yet, it was only a matter of time.

She wrote:

“This may be a good time to say @janemena this man has so much of your sex tapes with him in his possession (old and very recent). Not just you but a lot of other married women, celebrities and single girls too..

"If he hasn’t blackmailed any of you yet it’s a matter of time!!”

Tonto concluded her long note by urging Kpokpogri not to run away from the law if he was indeed innocent and the allegations were false.

See her post below:

Social media users react

After Tonto made her heavy claims against Kpokpogri public with her social media post, it raised a lot of dust in the online community and numerous internet users reacted to the development.

Some of them blasted Kpokpogri, some said Tonto didn’t want to go down alone while others queried the actress for involving Jane Mena in her mess.

Read some of their comments below:

Abisola.tiana:

“Is Janemena not married.”

Theimperial__tv:

“Thank God we now know his real name. All these Instagram prince and princesses without actual royal family background is exhausting. What a journey you went with him. May God strengthen you Tonto!!!!”

Starqueenkay:

“Jane what??? Eweeee!!! I thought she is married ♀️”

Iam_bmodel:

“Why dragging another person into this?”

Vanvinks:

“Must she call janemena why she nor go advise her for inbox ....mtwwww.”

Mrgk244:

“Wahala....Jane Mena dne enter the picture like this.....Wetin her husband go dey feel right now and go thru....Jane mena.”

Amadioha69ofuar:

“Toxic for life …as ur own spoil …you wan spoil another person own …Janemena call ur name ?.”

Iamfelixadeoye_:

“Tontolet can’t go down alone she needs a fellow candidate.”

Oreneeluxurybrand__

“Tagging Jane was totally unnecessary urghh.”

Nawa o.

I met her 3 months ago, she can’t break me, Kpokpogri fumes

Meanwhile, the fight between Tonto and Kpokpogri has spiralled into a mess that finds its way to social media every time.

In a recent video, Kpokpogri debunked claims that he was picked up by men of the DSS after a document from Tonto's lawyer, Festus Keymao surfaced online.

The man cancelled the allegations levelled against him and went on to say that the actress does not have anything on him.

